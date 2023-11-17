Looking To Indulge Over The Weekend? Try This Nutritionist-Approved Recipe Of Dahi Kebab

With the weekend here, you may want to eat something different and indulge your taste buds. But, with the festive season going on, most of you may have already cheated on your diet with a lot of unhealthy food, both sweet and savoury. Now, if you are craving something specific, do not feel guilty about it or punish yourself by not eating it. There are many healthy and delicious recipes that you can whip up at home, which hardly take any time. This weekend, treat yourself with this dahi kebab recipe.
The recipe for the "healthiest dahi kebab" video was shared on Instagram by Shilpa Arora, a nutritionist. "Dahi kebabs," she said, "taste good and pack in a good amount of protein, too."