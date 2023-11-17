Looking To Indulge Over The Weekend? Try This Nutritionist-Approved Recipe Of Dahi Kebab

Would you like to try this? (Representational image/Freepik)

There are many healthy and delicious recipes that you can whip up at home, which hardly take any time.

With the weekend here, you may want to eat something different and indulge your taste buds. But, with the festive season going on, most of you may have already cheated on your diet with a lot of unhealthy food, both sweet and savoury. Now, if you are craving something specific, do not feel guilty about it or punish yourself by not eating it. There are many healthy and delicious recipes that you can whip up at home, which hardly take any time. This weekend, treat yourself with this dahi kebab recipe.

The recipe for the "healthiest dahi kebab" video was shared on Instagram by Shilpa Arora, a nutritionist. "Dahi kebabs," she said, "taste good and pack in a good amount of protein, too."

Ingredients

Greek yogurt (preferably hung) -- 300 g

Oat powder -- 50 g

Chopped veggies (carrot, tomatoes, onion etc)

Onion garlic paste -- 1 tbsp

Salt, black pepper, coriander powder -- a dash of each

Green chillies (chopped) -- 3-4

Preparation

Start by hanging Greek yogurt overnight, so that it can tighten and bind easily. To this, add oat powder, salt, green chillies, coriander powder, and any other spice that you like. Now, take a pan and add bite-size pieces of the dahi mixture on it. Cook it on a low flame for 8-10 minutes and toss it when one side becomes crispy brown.

Savour it with ketchup or any other healthy dip of your choice!

