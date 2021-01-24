According to the World Health Organization (WHO) cancer and cardiovascular diseases are two of the leading causes of death among adult men and women. You might think that these two are extremely different diseases well they are but eating and physical activity habits affect the two diseases similarly. Talking of foods what you eat can drastically affect several aspects of your health including your risk of developing heart diseases and cancer. In fact antioxidants in particular are great for your health. Keeping your immune system strong is crucial for fighting cancer and heart health. Antioxidants contain properties that may protect