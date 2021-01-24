According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer and cardiovascular diseases are two of the leading causes of death among adult men and women. You might think that these two are extremely different diseases, well they are, but eating and physical activity habits affect the two diseases similarly. Talking of foods, what you eat can drastically affect several aspects of your health, including your risk of developing heart diseases and cancer. In fact, antioxidants, in particular, are great for your health. Also Read - Natural antioxidants will keep your heart healthy during winters, COVID-19: Know the sources

Keeping your immune system strong is crucial for fighting cancer and heart health. Antioxidants contain properties that may protect your cells against free radicals. These are molecules produced when your body breaks down food and when you're exposed to tobacco or radiation. It can be hazardous to the body and damage all major components of the cells. The damage caused by free radicals plays a role in the development of cancer and heart diseases.

Antioxidants And Cancer

Cancer is the name given to a set of diseases involving abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. Also called malignancy, cancer can affect any part of the body, including your skin, lungs, colon, breast, and more. The development of cancer is heavily influenced by your diet, so including some healthy foods in your diet can be beneficial for you to decrease the growth of cancer.

As mentioned, the highly reactive free radicals have the potential to damage cells, including DNA, proteins and cell membranes. According to a study published in the Integrative Cancer Therapies, the indispensable role of antioxidants in the maintenance of the immune system cannot be overruled. Use of antioxidants in your diet is beneficial in the respect that it minimizes the burden of free radicals in the cells, reducing the chances of developing cancer.

Antioxidants And Heart Diseases

The cellular damage caused by free radicals also leads to one of the biggest health threats, cardiovascular diseases. This happens due to the oxidation of cholesterol. When there is too much cholesterol in your blood, it leads to a build-up of walls in the arteries, which leads to atherosclerosis – a form of heart disease. In this condition, the blood flow to the heart muscle gets blocked, and arteries become narrowed.

Some studies have shown that antioxidants can help prevent the changes that turn cholesterol molecules in the blood into a substance that can form plaques in artery walls, thereby blocking blood flow. In short, including antioxidants can have beneficial effects on cardiovascular diseases.

Gamma Oryzanol – An Effective Antioxidant In The Fight Against Heart Diseases And Cancer

Gamma Oryzanol is the latest antioxidant, which has recently gained the reputation as a super antioxidant in India. It is obtained from rice bran oil and can be used as a medicine. It is used for high cholesterol, symptoms of menopause, and several other conditions.

As gamma oryzanol can help control high cholesterol levels, it can help reduce the risk of heart diseases. Studies suggest that taking natural antioxidants decreases LDL “bad” cholesterol, a major cause of heart disease. Several studies have also shown that gamma oryzanol contains anti-cancer properties. Hence, it a good option to include in your diet.

Food Sources Of Antioxidants

Here are some of the best foods that are high in antioxidants:

Dark chocolate

Blueberries

Strawberries

Artichokes

Goji berries

Raspberries

Kale

Red cabbage

Beans

Beets

Spinach

While antioxidants are great for your health, you cannot solely depend on it to mitigate the risk of cancer and heart diseases. It is essential to eat a balanced diet and engage in physical activity to keep health diseases at bay.