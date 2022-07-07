Liver Inflammation To Severe Digestive Problems: 5 Dangerous Side Effects of Watermelon

Overconsumption of any kind of fruits or food always has severe side effects. Let's take a look at some of the side effects that can turn fatal if not taken care of at the right time:

Summers are here, and they bring along some exciting fruits, such as mangoes, lychee and watermelon. Yes, who doesn't love eating watermelon? This delicious fruit has about 92 per cent water and belongs to the cucurbitaceous family, which has other members like pumpkin, squash and cucumber among others. But did you know that overconsumption of watermelon can have some severe health problems? Yes, you heard that right! Despite its marvellous benefits, eating watermelon in large quantities can actually cause harm to your body. In this article, we take a look at some side effects of eating watermelon in large quantities.

Diarrhoea and other digestive problems

Watermelon is considered an excellent source of water. It is also rich in dietary fibre. However, eating too much watermelon can give rise to severe digestive issues like diarrhoea, bloating, flatulence, gas, etc. Watermelons contain sorbitol which is a sugar compound, according to the studies, this triggers loose motion and gastric issues.

Lead to an increase in glucose levels

Are you a diabetic? There are high chances that loading up too much on watermelon can increase your blood sugar levels. Watermelons are healthy fruits, but it also has a high glycaemic index (72), which is why it has the properties of increasing blood glucose levels.

Increases the risk of developing liver inflammation

One of the major organs of your body - the liver, can get affected by eating too many watermelons. According to the experts, people who consume a high quantity of alcohol regularly should never eat too much watermelon as the high level of lycopene may react negatively with alcohol, which can cause severe liver inflammation.

Over hydration or water intoxication

Water intoxication or over-hydration is also not good for your body. It is the condition when your body has an excess amount of water, which can lead to a severe loss of sodium content.

Increase your chance of suffering cardiovascular diseases

Watermelon is a great source of potassium that is a vital nutrient playing numerous roles in keeping the body healthy. Eating watermelon helps your body to get lots of potassium, but too much potassium can lead to cardiovascular problems like irregular heartbeat, poor pulse rate, etc.