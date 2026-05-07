5 natural beverages that can help flush out excessive toxins from the liver

Liver detox drinks: Have you been feeling excessively bloated and gassy lately? Beware! Your liver could be at risk! Read on to find out the top 5 drinks that can help flush out toxins naturally from the liver and keep you safe.

Written By: Satata Karmakar | Updated : May 7, 2026 2:26 PM IST

Best drinks to keep the liver healthy (Image generated using AI)

Liver disease is rising around the globe. Each year, approximately two million people die due to liver-related diseases, representing 4% of deaths worldwide. The liver is a vital organ in detoxifying the entire body and provides energy; it also stores the nutrients that we typically overlook in our daily lives. Poor diets and sedentary lifestyles, accompanied by obesity, are resulting in diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.

The alarming rise in fatty liver disease is closely linked to unhealthy eating habits, lack of physical activity, rising obesity rates, excessive alcohol intake, and uncontrolled diabetes. What makes liver disease more dangerous is that its symptoms often remain silent in the early stages, allowing the condition to worsen over time without noticeable warning signs. Experts say that making simple lifestyle changes, including improving diet and adding liver-friendly foods and drinks to your routine, can play a major role in supporting liver function and reducing inflammation naturally.

Best drinks to keep the liver healthy.

5 Homemade Drinks To Flush Out Toxins From The Liver Naturally

Are you feeling excessively bloated without any obvious causes lately? It could be due to poor liver health. Although medical advice is important when trying to manage such conditions, in this article, we have listed the top 5 drinks that can help improve liver health naturally:

1. Green Tea

Green tea is filled with a large amount is antioxidants which protect liver health and reduce inflammation. Green tea may act as a fat-reducing agent and support lipid metabolism. Drinking 1-2 cups of green tea a day has some liver-protective benefits. Having it too much may burden the liver.

2. Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is high in antioxidant content, such as betalains and nitrates, that detoxifies the liver and eases oxidative stress. Beetroot can mitigate liver damage and reduce inflammation. Beetroot consists of deep red pigments that neutralise the free radicals. Drinking one glass of it even occasionally is enough to support liver health.

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3. Coffee

A cup of coffee daily may be beneficial for your liver. Coffee acts like it consists of antioxidants that help in reducing inflammation and promote cellular protection. Patients suffering from chronic liver disease must drink two cups of coffee a day, which shows a slower progression of the disease. To get maximum benefits, having black coffee without sugar is more beneficial.

Health benefits of coffee.

4. Tea

Normal tea, especially oolong or dark tea, can be mildly supportive of the liver. A study conducted by the National Institute of Health (NIH) in 2021 found that tea consumption reduces liver fat, inflammation and oxidative stress among animals. Having it in moderation, i.e., not more than two cups a day, avoiding sugar, is beneficial for liver functioning, as overdoing it can have side effects due to caffeine.

5. Lemon Water

Lemon water helps to keep the body hydrated and provides a natural source of vitamin C. The citrus compound that is present in lemon helps in reducing inflammation and stress. Drinking a glass of water by adding half a lemon protects the non-alcoholic fatty liver.

The liver is an important contributor to a healthy life, and its functioning is not a complex process. Little healthy choices, such as adding green tea, black tea, lemon tea, and lemon water, can make a big difference. These natural drinks have detoxifying qualities, anti-inflammatory benefits, and promote optimal liver health.

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