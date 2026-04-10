Liquid, gummies or powders: Which supplement format works best?

Expert says that supplement format is not merely packaging but it is the gap between the dose on the label and how your body actually gets. This difference may be comprehended to make better decisions and eventually achieve the outcomes you have been striving to achieve.

You have already done the research, selected a good quality and reliable brand of supplement and you have made the habit of taking the supplement every day. Yet after all this work you still do not seem to see your desired result. This brings up a very important but most of the time ignored question i.e. is the supplement not functioning or is your body not taking it in?

According to Elizabeth Bangera, Senior Nutritionist, it is not only a question of taste or convenience in which form to take a supplement, be it liquid, gummy or powder. It has a direct effect on the percentage of active ingredient that survives the manufacturing process which stays intact over time and finally enters into your bloodstream. She said that the difference between what is on the label and what is actually received by your body can be quite astonishing.

Liquids supplement

Liquid supplements are believed to be the most effective form of supplement as they are already dissolved and the body can absorb nutrients rapidly. Athletes usually use liquid formulations to restore electrolytes and fluids that have been lost during rigorous exercises. The body can be replenished by liquids which can bring about a faster restoration of the balance in the body compared to other types of supplements.

"There is a trade-off to this speed because liquids are very delicate. When opened oxidation can occur due to exposure to air, heat and light which results in a gradual breakdown of nutrients," Bangera said. "Vitamins can be degraded and other plant-based compounds can be wasted. Ineffective storage like placing bottles in hot places can also lead to diminished effectiveness."

Gummies supplement

Gummies are one of the most popular forms of supplements because of their taste and convenience. To a large group of individuals particularly those who do not enjoy taking pills consume gummies to help them stay on track and stay consistent. With that said, Bangera said conventional gummies have drawbacks. In her words, "During the manufacturing process, heat can destroy sensitive nutrients, added sugar can be absorbed at the expense of some vitamins and due to their small size it may be hard to incorporate clinically effective doses.

"One of the most significant changes in this category is the replacement of gelatin with fruit pectin which is a natural fibre in fruits like apples and citrus that helps in digestion. Despite these strengths gummies still have problems with the accurate amount of dosing and long-term stability."

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Powder supplement

Powder supplements are characterized by their stability and precision. As opposed to liquids which slow down oxidation and consequently preserve nutrient potency with time powder supplements are also free of water. According to Bangera, the comparative tests of science have demonstrated that nutritional material in powder form has far greater retention of original strength in storage when compared to liquid or gummy forms. This implies that you have higher chances of getting what the label claims.

Bangera told Healthsite, "Dosing accuracy is another important benefit. Powders particularly those that are scooped or contain pre-portioned doses in a sachet, can be taken in a consistent and accurate dose- this is how clinical trials are undertaken. This is especially significant as studies regarding supplements be it in sleep, skin or even stress are conducted in terms of precise doses rather than estimations."

Key highlights

High-quality supplements may fail if your body cannot absorb them effectively Liquid supplements are quickly absorbed but can lose potency if exposed to air, heat or light Gummies are convenient and tasty but may have limited nutrient stability and inaccurate dosing Powder supplements offer high stability, precise dosing and better nutrient retention over time Best supplement form depends on your goal

Which one to choose?

According to Bangera the purposes of each format are different because liquid supplements are fast absorbing but should be cautiously stored. Whereas gummies are simple and pleasant with a restricted dose and stability. The nutritionist further said that powder supplements are stable, accurate and consistent with research-supported outcomes.

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