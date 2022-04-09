Lip-Smacking Ramadan Special Recipes: No Bake Bites, Healthy Falooda, And Nutritious Khichdi
The ingredients in these recipes will help you to stay energetic throughout the day, as well as meet the amount of nutrients your body needs during the Ramadan.
It's Ramadan and fasting for long hours can have a negative impact on your health, if you do not replenish your body with enough nutrients. It is important to eat foods rich in protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals during the meal periods (suhoor and after iftar). This will help you to stay energetic throughout the day, as well as meet the amount of nutrients your body needs.
Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle, has curated
Ramadan special recipes to help you stay healthy during this time. Check them out:
1. Ramadan Special Khichdi
Quick and delicious pot meal with the perfect combination of
Indian spices, this is a perfect dish for the Suhoor (pre-dawn) meal.
Equipment Pressure cooker Wooden ladle Ingredients 350 gms Chicken breast Organic hormone-free chicken 4 tbsp Pre-soaked Masoor dal 4 tbsp Pre-soaked Moong dal 1/2 cup Hand pounded sonamasuri rice 2 Medium tomatoes 2 Medium Potatoes 2 Medium Onions 1 chilly 3 tsp Ginger paste 3 tsp Garlic paste 1 tsp Luke's immunity powder 1 tsp Turmeric powder 2 tsp Garam masala 1 tsp Red Chilly powder 1 tsp Coriander powder 1 tsp Cumin powder 1 pinch Asafoetida 2 dried red chilly 1/2 tsp pepper powder 1 Bay leaf 1 tsp Fenugreek seeds 1 tsp Mustard seeds 2 tbsp A2 ghee Salt as per taste 2 cups of water Instructions Wash and clean chicken carefully and make them into small bite sizes pieces. Marinate with half of the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder & salt. Keep the in the refrigerator (covered) for 45 mins. Now take a pressure cooker and add ghee. Followed by hing, bay leaves, pepper powder, dry red chillies, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and mustard seeds, and let them crackle. Add chopped onions, and green chillies, and cook for 5 minutes. Then add ginger-garlic paste and saute till they are golden brown. Now add chopped carrot and potatoes. Cover and let it cook well. Add the marinated chicken pieces and mix well so that all the pieces get coated. Now add tomato and other dry ingredients along with salt. Cover and let it cook until a fine aroma and a thick gravy is formed. Now add the pre-soaked dal followed by rice. Now add 2 cups of warm water mix well. Cover with the lid and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Once done serve hot with a dollop of ghee. Notes Khichdi is not just a perfect combination of rice and lentils but also rich in Vitamins, Calcium, fibre, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus. Easy to digest one-pot meal relished from babies to senior citizens. Nutrition Calories: 186.5kcal Carbohydrates: 28.45g Protein: 7.68g Fat: 5.4g 2. No Bake Bites Dates Bites Ingredients: Roasted and powdered oats groats plus roasted poha powder 1 cup Sattu -1 tbsp (roasted) Dates cup Peanut butter cup (homemade) Walnuts 2 to 3 tbsp Almonds 2 to 3 tbsp Watermelon seeds 2 tbsp Chia seeds 1 tbsp Cold pressed coconut oil 2 tsp Cacao powder 1 tbsp Cacao nibs 1 tbsp Himalayan pink salt 1tsp Cinnamon Bites Roasted and powdered oats plus roasted poha powder 1 cup Dates cup Peanut butter/Almond butter- cup Walnuts 3 tbsp Raisins 3 tbsp Sunflower seeds 2 tbsp Watermelon seeds 2 tbsp Flax seeds 2 tbsp Raw honey 2 to 3 tbsp Sri Lankan cinnamon powder 1/2 tbsp Few drops of coconut oil to bind Coconut Bites Roasted and powdered oats plus roasted poha 1 cup Jaggery cup Shredded coconut cup Cold pressed coconut oil 2 tbsp Almonds 3 tbsp Sunflower seeds 3 tbsp Amla dried cup Pistachios 3 tbsp
Method (common for all types):
Roast oats and poha in a tawa and powder them in a high-speed blender or food processor. Blend or process on high until oats is finely ground. Now, add the remaining ingredients. Roll into mini balls. Store in airtight containers. Enjoy and relish these dainty snack bites with all the goodness and nutrition. 3. Healthy Falooda
Refreshingly, a delicious and healthy homemade dessert that satisfies your taste buds at every bite.
Equipment Ingredients
For the Chia Gel
2 Tbsp Chia Seeds soaked in 4 tbsp water
Extra add-ons
Few blackberries or blueberries or soaked black raisins unsweetened 2 Tbsp Rice Spaghetti strands/rice noodles cooked and strands separated
For the Smoothie
3/4 cup Dates 1 tbsp Rose syrup unsweetened. 3 cups Almond Milk
For the Ice Cream
3 Frozen Bananas 2 tbsp Almond Milk
Extra add-ons as per choice. Any locally available chopped fruits unsalted chopped nuts as per choice.
Instructions Chia gel is ready (pre-soaked, soak chia in 4 tbsp water). Make smoothie ready by combining smoothie ingredients (dates and almond milk) Make ice cream by blending bananas. Add 2 tbsp Almond milk get it thick consistency and pour in moulds, store in the refrigerator. Get spaghetti strands ready by boiling 1/2 cup water, add 2 tbsp strands once boiled switch of gas making sure they are separate strands and don't stick to each other. Layer the ingredients in a glass using the following steps
-Chia gel
-Chopped fruits
-Add berries or raisins
-Spaghetti strands
-Dates rose smoothie
-Banana ice-cream
-Chopped nuts of choice
Serve with love. Addition and subtraction of toppings can be as per personal preference and choice. Relish and enjoy.
Notes We can replace the Chia seeds with sabja/sweet basil too. During Ramadan, people fast throughout the day from sunrise to sunset. The special evening feast is known as Iftar. Healthy falooda with all its cooling properties and great taste is very beneficial for those who fast during Ramzan. Not only does it taste heavenly, but it also offers many health benefits as it is rich in fiber, Protein, Vit E and Vit D. In all the ingredients prove to be healthy, clean and more useful to the body and mind after a long fasting day. Nutrition
Calories: 330kcal Carbohydrates: 53g Protein: 8.2g Fat: 9.8g
