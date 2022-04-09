Lip-Smacking Ramadan Special Recipes: No Bake Bites, Healthy Falooda, And Nutritious Khichdi

The ingredients in these recipes will help you to stay energetic throughout the day, as well as meet the amount of nutrients your body needs during the Ramadan.

It's Ramadan and fasting for long hours can have a negative impact on your health, if you do not replenish your body with enough nutrients. It is important to eat foods rich in protein, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals during the meal periods (suhoor and after iftar). This will help you to stay energetic throughout the day, as well as meet the amount of nutrients your body needs.

Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle, has curated Ramadan special recipes to help you stay healthy during this time. Check them out:

1. Ramadan Special Khichdi

Quick and delicious pot meal with the perfect combination of Indian spices, this is a perfect dish for the Suhoor (pre-dawn) meal.

Equipment

Pressure cooker

Wooden ladle

Ingredients

350 gms Chicken breast Organic hormone-free chicken

4 tbsp Pre-soaked Masoor dal

4 tbsp Pre-soaked Moong dal

1/2 cup Hand pounded sonamasuri rice

2 Medium tomatoes

2 Medium Potatoes

2 Medium Onions

1 chilly

3 tsp Ginger paste

3 tsp Garlic paste

1 tsp Luke's immunity powder

1 tsp Turmeric powder

2 tsp Garam masala

1 tsp Red Chilly powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Cumin powder

1 pinch Asafoetida

2 dried red chilly

1/2 tsp pepper powder

1 Bay leaf

1 tsp Fenugreek seeds

1 tsp Mustard seeds

2 tbsp A2 ghee

Salt as per taste

2 cups of water

Instructions

Wash and clean chicken carefully and make them into small bite sizes pieces.

Marinate with half of the ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chilli powder & salt.

Keep the in the refrigerator (covered) for 45 mins.

Now take a pressure cooker and add ghee.

Followed by hing, bay leaves, pepper powder, dry red chillies, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds, and mustard seeds, and let them crackle.

Add chopped onions, and green chillies, and cook for 5 minutes.

Then add ginger-garlic paste and saute till they are golden brown.

Now add chopped carrot and potatoes.

Cover and let it cook well.

Add the marinated chicken pieces and mix well so that all the pieces get coated.

Now add tomato and other dry ingredients along with salt.

Cover and let it cook until a fine aroma and a thick gravy is formed.

Now add the pre-soaked dal followed by rice.

Now add 2 cups of warm water mix well.

Cover with the lid and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles.

Once done serve hot with a dollop of ghee.

Notes

Khichdi is not just a perfect combination of rice and lentils but also rich in Vitamins, Calcium, fibre, magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Easy to digest one-pot meal relished from babies to senior citizens.

Nutrition

Calories: 186.5kcal

Carbohydrates: 28.45g

Protein: 7.68g

Fat: 5.4g

2. No Bake Bites

Dates Bites

Ingredients:

Roasted and powdered oats groats plus roasted poha powder 1 cup

Sattu -1 tbsp (roasted)

Dates cup

Peanut butter cup (homemade)

Walnuts 2 to 3 tbsp

Almonds 2 to 3 tbsp

Watermelon seeds 2 tbsp

Chia seeds 1 tbsp

Cold pressed coconut oil 2 tsp

Cacao powder 1 tbsp

Cacao nibs 1 tbsp

Himalayan pink salt 1tsp

Cinnamon Bites

Roasted and powdered oats plus roasted poha powder 1 cup

Dates cup

Peanut butter/Almond butter- cup

Walnuts 3 tbsp

Raisins 3 tbsp

Sunflower seeds 2 tbsp

Watermelon seeds 2 tbsp

Flax seeds 2 tbsp

Raw honey 2 to 3 tbsp

Sri Lankan cinnamon powder 1/2 tbsp

Few drops of coconut oil to bind

Coconut Bites

Roasted and powdered oats plus roasted poha 1 cup

Jaggery cup

Shredded coconut cup

Cold pressed coconut oil 2 tbsp

Almonds 3 tbsp

Sunflower seeds 3 tbsp

Amla dried cup

Pistachios 3 tbsp

Method (common for all types):

Roast oats and poha in a tawa and powder them in a high-speed blender or food processor.

Blend or process on high until oats is finely ground.

Now, add the remaining ingredients.

Roll into mini balls.

Store in airtight containers.

Enjoy and relish these dainty snack bites with all the goodness and nutrition.

3. Healthy Falooda

Refreshingly, a delicious and healthy homemade dessert that satisfies your taste buds at every bite.

Equipment

Blender

Serving glasses

Ingredients

For the Chia Gel

2 Tbsp Chia Seeds soaked in 4 tbsp water

Extra add-ons

Few blackberries or blueberries or soaked black raisins unsweetened

2 Tbsp Rice Spaghetti strands/rice noodles cooked and strands separated

For the Smoothie

3/4 cup Dates

1 tbsp Rose syrup unsweetened.

3 cups Almond Milk

For the Ice Cream

3 Frozen Bananas

2 tbsp Almond Milk

Extra add-ons as per choice. Any locally available chopped fruits unsalted chopped nuts as per choice.

Instructions

Chia gel is ready (pre-soaked, soak chia in 4 tbsp water).

Make smoothie ready by combining smoothie ingredients (dates and almond milk)

Make ice cream by blending bananas. Add 2 tbsp Almond milk get it thick consistency and pour in moulds, store in the refrigerator.

Get spaghetti strands ready by boiling 1/2 cup water, add 2 tbsp strands once boiled switch of gas making sure they are separate strands and don't stick to each other.

Layer the ingredients in a glass using the following steps

-Chia gel

-Chopped fruits

-Add berries or raisins

-Spaghetti strands

-Dates rose smoothie

-Banana ice-cream

-Chopped nuts of choice

Serve with love. Addition and subtraction of toppings can be as per personal preference and choice. Relish and enjoy.

Notes

We can replace the Chia seeds with sabja/sweet basil too.

During Ramadan, people fast throughout the day from sunrise to sunset.

The special evening feast is known as Iftar.

Healthy falooda with all its cooling properties and great taste is very beneficial for those who fast during Ramzan.

Not only does it taste heavenly, but it also offers many health benefits as it is rich in fiber, Protein, Vit E and Vit D.

In all the ingredients prove to be healthy, clean and more useful to the body and mind after a long fasting day.

Nutrition

Calories: 330kcal

Carbohydrates: 53g

Protein: 8.2g

Fat: 9.8g