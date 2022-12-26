Lion Diet: Why You Should Not Follow This TikTok Trend?

A new diet has gone viral on TikTok, experts have warned people of severe health consequences due to it.

A new TikTok trend called the 'lion diet' has taken over the world. This diet essentially comprises of eating red meat and not just any kind of meat but red meat. Along with red meat all people are eating for an entire month is salt and water. Nutritionists have already said that this diet is not at all healthy and could have grave consequences. Fad diets are not to be followed without a supervised health expert. They have warned people against following this trend. But, it has certainly gone viral and the videos trending has about 16.5 million views.

This diet was apparently coined by Mikhaila Peterson who is a podcaster and TedEx speaker and it was coined in 2018. She started this because this diet reportedly helped with problems like fatigue, intolerances, gut issues and autoimmune symptoms. And now people are trying it worldwide.

Why Are People Trying This Diet?

People are doing it because it provides temporary relief from some of their symptoms, but there are far more superior ways of identifying and addressing underlying food intolerances and what the triggers are, says experts. They state, "Beef is a very low allergenic food so while the lion diet might feel like an easy and good solution for people with IBS, underlying food intolerances and inflammation triggered by the food allergens, it is not a long-term or healthy solution."

Experts suggest that if people were to try and eliminate the triggers that cause certain health conditions, there is a better way than cutting off from all nutritious foods except red meat. People can try the elimination diet. In this method, people will have to cut out some food for a short period and check if the health problem persists. This does not require them to cut of from everything at once.

Side Effects Of Lion Diet

Red meat is not considered the go to meal for one whole month. It not only means that you will not receive the other nutrients but also start experiencing serious health troubles.

Could lead to deficiencies from not eating foods that contain healthy fats, fiber and all the vitamins and minerals.

Consuming raw beef can potentially be dangerous, especially if someone is pregnant, due to the risk of getting infected with toxoplasmosis.

Other side effects include halitosis (bad breath), piles, high cholesterol, constipation, hemorrhoids

Could lead to very low energy because you're missing a lot of the fiber and good nutrients from carbohydrates.

So, the takeaway from his trend that has indeed gone viral is that you should not not follow it.

