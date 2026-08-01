Limiting sugar before age 2 may lower dementia and anxiety risk later in life, study finds

A new study suggests reducing added sugar during a child's first two years may support better brain health and lower the risk of dementia and anxiety later.

Limiting sugar before age 2 (Image AI Generated)

The amount of sugar a child consumes in the earliest years of life may influence their health decades later. Anthropologists have recently done a study on the preclosure phase of sugar during the first 1,000 days of life (time of pregnancy to when your child is towards the age of two years) which indicated that this time frame could be correlated with reduced risks of dementia, anxiety and other mental health issues when your child is in adulthood.

The findings highlight the importance of early nutrition and how dietary habits during infancy may play a role in long-term brain health.

What did the study find?

In the study, published in the journal npj Aging, researchers described that the memory of a rat that had faced the sugar their early life depended on the number of times they had it taken away early in their adolescence and adulthood. The researchers looked at the health information of 60,394 people born in the UK during the time of sugar rationing following World War II in the UK.

In sugar rationing, the consumption of sugar was very low when compared to the consumption in further years. This historical phenomenon was considered as a "natural experiment" to study the impact of lower levels of sugar exposure during childhood on health outcomes later in life.

In the study, those exposed to lower sugar consumption during those first 1,000 days did have:

27% lower risk of all-cause dementia

46% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease

20% lower risk of anxiety

11% lower risk of depression

Why are the first two years important?

The early years of the first 1000 days of life are to be valued as a growth and development window of opportunity. At this stage, the brain is still developing, and nutrition can have a significant influence on cognitive development, immune function and metabolism.

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The World Health Organization (WHO), notes that a healthy diet is crucial for good growth and development in early childhood years. WHO advises to avoid foods and drinks that contain free sugars and promote foods that are higher in nutrients for young children.

How can excess sugar affect brain health?

Eating a lot of sugar over time is associated with obesity, insulin resistance and inflammation all of which could impact brain health. A risk factor that is associated with cognitive decline is considered to be a metabolic issue like diabetes or high blood sugars.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) have been emphasizing the link between metabolic health and inflammation and neurological diseases, but more studies are required to understand the full implications of the effects of sugar exposure at an early age on the risk of dementia.

The findings, researchers say, suggest a correlation between reduced exposure to sugar in early life and improved health results, but point out that this does not definitively imply that a ban on sugar is the cause of these positive effects. Other lifestyle factors, genetics and overall nutrition intake may also impact health outcomes.

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