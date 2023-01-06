How often you should eat fish in a week

Like Eating Fish? Know Which Fish To Eat And Avoid, How Often Should You Eat

Certain types of fish may not be safe for women who are trying to become or are pregnant or breastfeeding as well as younger children. Learn the nutritious and safe way to eat fish.

Fish is a nutritious food loaded with many essential nutrients, including omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins such as D and B2 (riboflavin), calcium, phosphorus and minerals, such as iron, zinc, iodine, magnesium, and potassium. Fish is also a great source of high-quality protein. However, there are certain types of fish that may not be safe for women who are trying to conceive or are pregnant or breastfeeding as well as younger children.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have listed out the types of fish that are nutritious and safe to eat during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and/or early childhood. Before we take you to the guidelines about eating fish, let's understand benefits of eating fish first.

Health benefits of eating fish

Fish provide key nutrients like omega-3 and omega-6 fats, iron, iodine, choline that support a child's brain development. Hence, fish intake is recommended during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and early childhood.

Choline (during pregnancy) is essential for development of the baby's spinal cord, while iron and zinc in fish support their immune systems.

Several studies have shown the heart health benefits of eating fish, mainly due to its high content of omega-3 fatty acids. These are a type of unsaturated fat that is known to benefit heart health by reducing inflammation, decreasing triglycerides, lowering blood pressure, preventing blood clotting, etc. Eating fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids may help reduce your risk of heart disease and strokes.

Growing scientific evidence also suggests that eating fish, as part of a healthy eating pattern, can promote bone health and decrease the risk for hip fractures, reduce the risk of becoming overweight or obese, as well as lower colon and rectal cancer risk.

How often you should eat fish in a week

Most nutritionists recommend eating fish at least two times a week or two servings a week (1 serving is 4 ounces) as part of a healthy diet. The Dietary guidelines by the American Heart Association says the same. Children aged 1 - 11 years should be given less than 8 ounces of fish or seafood per week. However, pregnant women and those who are breastfeeding are recommended to consume between 8 and 12 ounces per week of a variety of fish that are lower in mercury.

Best choices of fish and which one to avoid

Fish with lower mercury content are best choices for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women. These include anchovies, Atlantic mackerel, catfish, clams, crab, crawfish, flounder, haddock, mullet, oysters, plaice, pollock, salmon, sardines, scallops, shad, shrimp, sole, squid, tilapia, trout, and whiting.

These people should avoid fish that contain higher levels of mercury such as king mackerel, shark, swordfish, marlin, orange roughy, tilefish, gemfish, and tuna.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women are advised to limit mercury in their diets as it can damage their baby's developing brain and nervous system. Too much mercury is bad for children too.