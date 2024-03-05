Lemongrass Tea On Empty Stomach: What Happens To Your Body If You Drink One Cup Every Morning?

Here are seven reasons why drinking lemongrass tea everyday is essential for everyone, especially women.

The word tea is directly associated with detox. There is no shortage of varieties of tea these days starting from classic black tea to herbal teas. But, why is everyone so intent on drinking herbal tea? Tea has numerous good properties because of which it has become so popular in recent times. We breathe and consume a lot of toxins every day. Drinks that are enriched with herbs are necessary to flush those toxins out of the body. Tea is the most readily available and affordable detox drink that everyone must try. Aside from that, a hot cup of tea immediately makes us feel better if we have a bad day.

Among the many types of tea that are already available, lemongrass tea is a must try for everyone. How can you make authentic lemongrass tea? All you need are lemongrass plant and water. You can steep the leaves in boiling water. You can also infuse regular tea for instance black tea or green tea along with lemongrass and make one hot cup for yourself. Lastly, add some honey in it to make it even healthier.

What Are The Benefits Of Having Lemongrass Tea In The Morning?

For Digestion

Lemongrass tea is known to soothe your stomach especially after a big meal. It can prevent problems like acidity, indigestion and bloating. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. You can take this tea after a meal or early in the morning depending on your needs. If taken after a meal, it will help boost digestion and if taken in the morning, it will help your overall gut health.

For Body Detox

Lemongrass tea contain antioxidants and it can help purify your body. It is also slightly diuretic in nature. This is how it fluhes out toxins from the body. If taken early in the morning, it will work most effectively to detox your body.

For Weight Loss

One cup of lemongrass tea early in the morning is a sure shot way to lose weight. A cup of tea with added honey will help burn belly fat and fat from other areas of the body, keep you satiated for a while, energise your body, improve your metabolism and digestion.

For High Blood Pressure

Lemongrass contains potassium, which can stimulate blood circulation and may also lower blood pressure.

For Better Immune Function

Lemongrass can help protect your body against infections and diseases. This is especially thanks to its antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

For Skin

Lemongrass contains vitamins A and C, which can help you get healthy and glowing skin.

For Menstrual Pain Relief

Lemongrass tea may help combat stomach cramps and bloating, which are possible causes of period pain.