Leg Cramps, Mood Swings And Sleep Issues? Your Body May Be Lacking...

When there is a deficiency, your body will give you some signs, and if there are two or more symptoms, know that it is time to replenish this nutrient.

When there is any kind of deficiency in the body, it produces some tell-tale signs and signals. The signs may be common for more than one deficiency, and you will have to get yourself checked from time-to-time, especially when it begins to affect your everyday activities and makes you feel weak from inside. Usually, doctors prescribe supplements in the form of medicines, but there are many natural ways to replenish nutrients in the body. A common deficiency seen in India, among people of varied age groups, is that of magnesium.

Magnesium is a mineral that is understood to be highly essential for the health of the muscles, the nerves, bones and for maintaining blood sugar levels. When your diet lacks magnesium for a long time, you become predisposed to a host of health problems like heart attack, stroke, diabetes or osteoporosis, etc. There are many food items that can amply provide magnesium to the body.

Highlighting this major deficiency, nutritionist Ramita Kaur explained in a video that she posted on Instagram that when there is a deficiency, your body will give you the following signs, and if there are two or more symptoms, know that it is time to replenish this nutrient:

Leg and foot cramps

Sleep issues

Eye twitching

Mood swings

Chronic fatigue

Constipation

Acidity/heartburn

Magnesium, she says, is a "natural tranquilizer", whose dietary sources are:

Dark chocolate

Pumpkin seeds

Whole grains

Chickpeas

Avocado

Spinach

Cashew

Banana

Peanuts

Quinoa

She states that for better magnesium absorption in body, one must,

1. Work on their gut health by eating fermented foods, probiotics and prebiotics.

2. Avoid aluminium by avoiding cooking in aluminium utensils and wearing deodorants.

According to the expert, in order to check for magnesium levels in the body go for either serum magnesium or cellular magnesium test. "Cellular magnesium is more accurate to know your magnesium levels in the body."

Make a magnesium-rich shot

According to the expert, this is a healthy drink, for which you will have to take 1/4th tsp of cacao powder. To this, you will have to add warm water. Mix it well and sip it.