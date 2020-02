Too much sugar is not good for health. According to a study at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute says that maybe this food has a greater impact on coronary heart disease than saturated fat. This was published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases. Another study from Queen Mary University of London says that High maternal sugar intake during pregnancy may increase the risk of allergy and allergic asthma in the offspring. The European Respiratory Journal published this study.

These and many other similar studies say the same thing. Sugar is bad for you. It is not entirely true. Your body also needs this food, which it converts to energy. So, you need to limit your intake not ban it completely. For this, you need to know how much is too much. Your body sends you subtle signals that suggest that you are eating too much of this. You just have to know how to read these signs. Here, we have compiled a few things that your body does when it wants to warn you of this.

Frequent digestive issues

Excessive sugar intake will disrupt the delicate balance of your gut bacteria. This can lead to frequent bouts of digestive issues. You may also have problems with digestion and may experience irritable bowel syndrome.

You experience acne outbreaks

If you are having more sugar than you are supposed to, you may experience acne outbreaks. This happens because sugar stimulates the production of androgens, which can cause acne around the jawline and mouth.

You get angry often

Too much sugar can make you irritable and angry. It causes mood disorders and depression. Sugar can affect the neurotransmitters in your brain. A sugar spike can give you a high by stimulating the production off serotonin. But then, once the effects wear off, you get cranky.

You get premature wrinkles

Sugar interacts with the proteins in your bloodstream. The result is the formation of advanced glycation endproducts (AGEs), which damages structural proteins in skin collagen and elastin. This causes premature ageing. If you are having too much sugar, watch out for fine lines and wrinkles.