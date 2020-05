Our B-town celebrities are not letting the COVID-19 pandemic drag their spirits down. In fact, they are making a good use of their lockdown period. While some are posting their home workout videos, others are sharing interesting food recipes on social media. Actress Kriti Sanon is among the Bollywood celebs who are quite active on Instagram during the quarantine. Recently, Kriti shared a picture of her home-cooked coconut chocolate bytes, which will leave you drooling. The actress revealed that she learned baking during her film ‘Raabta’. She captioned her mage saying, “Chocolate Coconut BytesMade by yours truly! Took me back to the chocolate making classes i took for Raabta!…” Also Read - Working from home? Rujuta Diwekar shares 8 tips to ease neck and back pain

Kriti has a sweet tooth and she has been a fan of desserts. Earlier also the actress had posted some drool-worthy desserts like quinoa cake. And now her coconut chocolate bytes are giving us major cooking goals. Apart from tasting heavenly, this sweet treat comes with a lot of health benefits.

How are coconut chocolate bytes healthy?

Coconut makes for a great ingredient which can be added to a lot of dishes. From coconut oil and coconut sugar to coconut milk, there are so many ways you can include coconut in different recipes. And one of such recipes is coconut chocolate bytes.

Apart from being an amazing ingredient, coconut boasts of various health benefits too that are sure to get you hooked. One coconut contains about 35% coconut oil, 50% water, 10% carbs and about 3.5% protein along with its kernel being rich in minerals and fats. Chocolate, on the other hand, contains soluble fiber and is loaded with minerals. It is also very high in antioxidants. Now, let’s take a look at some of the health benefits coconut chocolate bytes can provide:

Lowers cholesterol: Coconuts are very rich in dietary fibre and antioxidants that help in lowering the cholesterol levels. Also the cocoa powder in the dark chocolate is known to help significantly decrease oxidized LDL cholesterol.

Improves weight loss: According to studies, coconut chocolate dessert can help in losing weight. The MCT (Medium Chain Triglycerides) fats of coconut are immediately used and not stored in the body. This means it can ultimately lead to faster weight loss.

Good for skin and haircare:Coconut oil is said to be one of the best skin care products. With anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, it is used in healing wounds, scars.

Controls blood pressure levels: The flavanols present in dark chocolate can produce nitric oxide. One of the functions of nitric oxide is to send signals to the arteries to relax, which reduces blood pressure.

How to prepare?