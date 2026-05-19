Korean fermented 'Kimchi' could help flush nanoplastics from the body, study reveals

South Korean scientists suggest fermented Korean food kimchi may help the body remove nanoplastics through gut bacteria activity offering a promising link between diet and detoxification.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 19, 2026 12:50 PM IST

Researchers from South Korea have identified a type of probiotic bacterium in kimchi that can bind to the nanoplastics in the intestines and eliminate them from the body. The results have sparked fresh interest in the potential health benefits of fermented foods other than digestion and gut health.

The study was published in the Journal of Bioresource Technology in which the World Institute of Kimchi (WiKim) a government-funded research institute under the South Korean Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) revealed the results following studies on a strain of lactic acid bacteria found in kimchi.

What are nanoplastics?

Nanoplastics are very small plastic pieces measuring less than 1 micrometre (micron) in size which is approximately 1/1,000 of a millimetre. The particles are created out of the gradual degradation of larger plastic products over time. According to researchers people can unwittingly ingest them in their body through food, water and the environment.

Scientists are alarmed about the size of nanoplastics which may be able to pass through the intestinal barrier and end up in organs like the kidneys and brain. The health effects of long-term exposure are not yet known but are suspected to be a serious public health problem.

Method of the study

A research team led by Dr. Se Hee Lee and Dr. Tae Woong Whon at WiKim investigated a bacterium called Leuconostoc MesenteroidesCBA3656 found in kimchi and examined its ability to bind to polystyrene nanoplastics (PS-NPs). The findings showed that the probiotic strain was able to adsorb 87 per cent of the bacteria slightly more than a control strain called Latilactobacillus Sakei CBA3608 which was able to adsorb 85 per cent.

The gap was found to be much larger when conditions were set that simulate the human intestine. The researchers discovered the reference strain's binding efficiency was drastically reduced to 3 per cent whereas the strain from kimchi bound a much higher percentage of the material at 57 per cent. The scientists believe that this means that the probiotic bacterium may still bind to nanoplastics in the human digestive system.

You may like to read

Nanoplastics. (Image: AI Generated)

In an animal test researchers have discovered that they can more efficiently remove nanoplastics or minuscule plastic particles. The scientists also conducted tests with germ-free mice to see if the probiotic could eliminate nanoplastics from the organisms.

Male and female mice who received strain CBA3656 had over double the number of nanoplastics in their stool compared to non-bacteria-fed mice. Scientists say that these findings suggest that the probiotic could be effective at binding the nanoplastics inside the gut and excreting them from the body.

Novel biological solution

Commenting on the research Dr. Sehee Lee the principal researcher of the study stated that plastic pollution is now being identified as a public health concern as well as an environmental problem. The results indicate that microorganisms from traditional fermented foods could be a novel biological solution to this new problem.

In her words, "Plastic pollution is increasingly recognized not only as an environmental issue but also as a public health concern. Our findings suggest that microorganisms derived from traditional fermented foods could represent a new biological approach to address this emerging challenge. We will continue to expand the scientific value of kimchi microbial resources to contribute to public health and environmental solutions."

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding digestive health issues.