Kola Urundai To Chettinad Biryani: Mutton Recipes You Must Try This Ramadan

Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize Ramadan tradition.

Ramadan mutton recipes: Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize Ramadan tradition. From mutton Chettinad biryani to kola urundai, succulent mutton marinated in aromatic spices is layered with fragrant basmati rice infused with saffron and fried onions in these two dishes.

Mutton Chettinad Biryani

Chettinad Biryani is famous in Tamil Nadu. This Jeeraka Samba is made from rice and has the aroma of spices and ghee. Grinding dry herbs in Chettinad Mutton Biryani's recipe is unnecessary.

Ingredients

Basmati rice - 300gms Salt - 15gms Oil - 72.6gms Ghee - 30gms Cardamom pods - 3nos Cinnamon - 1gm Bayleaf - 1no Green chilli - 2gms Onion chopped - 80gms Turmeric - 3.5gms Garlic chopped - 12.5gms Ginger Chopped - 12.5gms Kashmiri red chilli powder - 15gms Tomato Chopped - 100gms Mint leaves - 15gms Coriander chopped - 30gms Rich Goat Curry cut - 300gms Yoghurt - 15gm Sugar - 2.5gm Lime juice - 2ml Ghee - 15ml (to drizzle)

Method

Place a saucepan over medium heat; add rice and 450ml water. Add five grams of salt and bring to a boil, then cook for 10 minutes. The rice should be soft but not overcooked. Add bay leaf and green chillies and stir. Add turmeric, garlic and ginger. Stir in chilli powder and tomato. Saute the meat for 2-3 minutes. Brown the meat Pressure cook the meat for five whistles. One whistle on high flame and four on low flame. Add lime juice Layer the rice and then mutton mixture. Repeat the step, and the top layer should be covered with rice. Drizzle ghee onto the biryani. Cover the pot tightly, and return to low heat to give it a dump for 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Kola Urundai

Kola Urundai is a popular South Indian non-vegetarian dish. It is also known as Mutton Keema Balls. This keema dish is from Thanjavur. Some suggest it was initially a kebab or shunti (Marathi).

Ingredients

Rich Goat Mince Meat - 1kg Chilli Powder - 12gms Turmeric Powder - 4gms Salt - to taste Green Chillies Chopped - 10gms Garlic Chopped - 20gms Coriander Chopped - 30gms Lemon juice - 5ml Oil - 225 gms

Grind

Grated Coconut - 25gms Cinnamon - 2gm Cloves - 1gm Poppy seeds - 10gms Roasted gram - 15gms

Chutney

Coriander Leaves with stem - 50gms Green chillies - 15gm Red Chillies - 7.5gms Tamarind pulp - 15gms Mustard seeds - 5gms Tomato - 30gms Jaggery - 5gms Salt - to taste

Method