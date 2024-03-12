  • ENG

Kola Urundai To Chettinad Biryani: Mutton Recipes You Must Try This Ramadan

Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize Ramadan tradition.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : March 12, 2024 4:50 PM IST

Ramadan mutton recipes: Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize Ramadan tradition. From mutton Chettinad biryani to kola urundai, succulent mutton marinated in aromatic spices is layered with fragrant basmati rice infused with saffron and fried onions in these two dishes.

Mutton Chettinad Biryani

Chettinad Biryani is famous in Tamil Nadu. This Jeeraka Samba is made from rice and has the aroma of spices and ghee. Grinding dry herbs in Chettinad Mutton Biryani's recipe is unnecessary.

Ingredients

  1. Basmati rice - 300gms
  2. Salt - 15gms
  3. Oil - 72.6gms
  4. Ghee - 30gms
  5. Cardamom pods - 3nos
  6. Cinnamon - 1gm
  7. Bayleaf - 1no
  8. Green chilli - 2gms
  9. Onion chopped - 80gms
  10. Turmeric - 3.5gms
  11. Garlic chopped - 12.5gms
  12. Ginger Chopped - 12.5gms
  13. Kashmiri red chilli powder - 15gms
  14. Tomato Chopped - 100gms
  15. Mint leaves - 15gms
  16. Coriander chopped - 30gms
  17. Rich Goat Curry cut - 300gms
  18. Yoghurt - 15gm
  19. Sugar - 2.5gm
  20. Lime juice - 2ml
  21. Ghee - 15ml (to drizzle)

Method

  1. Place a saucepan over medium heat; add rice and 450ml water. Add five grams of salt and bring to a boil, then cook for 10 minutes. The rice should be soft but not overcooked.
  2. Add bay leaf and green chillies and stir. Add turmeric, garlic and ginger. Stir in chilli powder and tomato.
  3. Saute the meat for 2-3 minutes. Brown the meat
  4. Pressure cook the meat for five whistles. One whistle on high flame and four on low flame. Add lime juice
  5. Layer the rice and then mutton mixture. Repeat the step, and the top layer should be covered with rice.
  6. Drizzle ghee onto the biryani. Cover the pot tightly, and return to low heat to give it a dump for 5 minutes. Serve hot.

Kola Urundai

Kola Urundai is a popular South Indian non-vegetarian dish. It is also known as Mutton Keema Balls. This keema dish is from Thanjavur. Some suggest it was initially a kebab or shunti (Marathi).

Ingredients

  1. Rich Goat Mince Meat - 1kg
  2. Chilli Powder - 12gms
  3. Turmeric Powder - 4gms
  4. Salt - to taste
  5. Green Chillies Chopped - 10gms
  6. Garlic Chopped - 20gms
  7. Coriander Chopped - 30gms
  8. Lemon juice - 5ml
  9. Oil - 225 gms

Grind

  1. Grated Coconut - 25gms
  2. Cinnamon - 2gm
  3. Cloves - 1gm
  4. Poppy seeds - 10gms
  5. Roasted gram - 15gms

Chutney

  1. Coriander Leaves with stem - 50gms
  2. Green chillies - 15gm
  3. Red Chillies - 7.5gms
  4. Tamarind pulp - 15gms
  5. Mustard seeds - 5gms
  6. Tomato - 30gms
  7. Jaggery - 5gms
  8. Salt - to taste

Method

  1. Add a mixer jar and the minced meat to make it finer.
  2. Add the finely minced meat, chilli powder, turmeric powder, salt, green chillies, chopped garlic, and chopped coriander with lemon juice to mix the same.
  3. Serve hot with chutney.