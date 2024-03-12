Kola Urundai To Chettinad Biryani: Mutton Recipes You Must Try This Ramadan

Ramadan mutton recipes: Chef Joseph Manavalan, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Licious, presents a selection of quintessential recipes that epitomize Ramadan tradition. From mutton Chettinad biryani to kola urundai, succulent mutton marinated in aromatic spices is layered with fragrant basmati rice infused with saffron and fried onions in these two dishes.
Mutton Chettinad Biryani
Chettinad Biryani is famous in Tamil Nadu. This Jeeraka Samba is made from rice and has the aroma of spices and ghee. Grinding dry herbs in Chettinad Mutton Biryani's recipe is unnecessary.
Ingredients
Basmati rice - 300gms
Salt - 15gms
Oil - 72.6gms
Ghee - 30gms
Cardamom pods - 3nos
Cinnamon - 1gm
Bayleaf - 1no
Green chilli - 2gms
Onion chopped - 80gms
Turmeric - 3.5gms
Garlic chopped - 12.5gms
Ginger Chopped - 12.5gms
Kashmiri red chilli powder - 15gms
Tomato Chopped - 100gms
Mint leaves - 15gms
Coriander chopped - 30gms
Rich Goat Curry cut - 300gms
Yoghurt - 15gm
Sugar - 2.5gm
Lime juice - 2ml
Ghee - 15ml (to drizzle)
Method
Place a saucepan over medium heat; add rice and 450ml water. Add five grams of salt and bring to a boil, then cook for 10 minutes. The rice should be soft but not overcooked.
Add bay leaf and green chillies and stir. Add turmeric, garlic and ginger. Stir in chilli powder and tomato.
Saute the meat for 2-3 minutes. Brown the meat
Pressure cook the meat for five whistles. One whistle on high flame and four on low flame. Add lime juice
Layer the rice and then mutton mixture. Repeat the step, and the top layer should be covered with rice.
Drizzle ghee onto the biryani. Cover the pot tightly, and return to low heat to give it a dump for 5 minutes. Serve hot.