Carrots are loaded with Vitamin A, C, K, B8, folate, potassium, iron, copper and manganese. They can improve your cardiovascular health and detoxify your body. Carrots can help you boost your immunity. They are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants like vitamins B6 and K, phosphorous, and so on, and can contribute towards bone health. The antioxidants present in it, can help your body against free radical damage, tends to guard your body against harmful bacteria, viruses and inflammation. We brief you about the health benefits of carrots.

They can help you boost your vision

Various studies suggest that carrots are abundant in lutein and lycopene which can help maintain good eyesight and night vision. “Not only this, but the high amount of vitamin A also helps you improve your vision. So, just eat it right away,” says Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India.

They can help you enhance your cardiovascular health

“Carrots are loaded with antioxidants and polyacetylenes which, together, can help protect your heart,” highlights Ghag. Tons of research suggested that eating foods high in carotenoids can help reduce the risk of heart disease. Furthermore, they are also abundant in beta-carotene, alpha-carotene and lutein. Thus, they can help protect your heart from oxidative damage, plaque formation and bad cholesterol elevation, as they contain soluble fibres.

They can help you manage your blood pressure

Want to lower your blood pressure? Opt for carrots! Yes, you have heard us here! Carrots contain potassium which can help relax the tension in your blood vessels and arteries, and improve the blood flow circulation and brings down your blood pressure.

They can help you cleanse your body

Carrots are loaded with vitamin A which can help assist your liver in eliminating toxins from your body. Moreover, It also reduces the accumulation of bile and fat in your liver. Hence, the soluble fibre may cleanse your colon by facilitating waste elimination. This will allow you to enhance the functioning of your liver.

They can help you battle the bulge

Wish to shed those excess kilos? Then, go for carrots. “They are jam-packed with both soluble and insoluble fibres. Fibre takes a long time to digest and helps you stay full. Thus, you will avoid overeating,” explains Ghag.

They can help you ease your digestion

Carrots can help you ease your digestion process, as the fibre present in them makes your stool bulky which helps it pass smoothly through your digestive tract and helps you beat constipation.

They can be helpful for diabetics

Carrots are loaded with carotenoids which inversely affect insulin resistance and help reduce your blood sugar levels. So, just consult your expert before eating carrots.