Fig juice is abundant in vitamin C, calcium and phosphorous and can help you enhance the functioning of your liver. Not only this, it can help you cut down those excess kilos. It is high in fibre owing to which you will be able to stay full for a longer period of time. Not only this, it can help you beat constipation. Owing to its fibre content you will be able to ease your digestion process, regulate bowel movement and get rid of constipation.