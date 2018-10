During childhood, your mother must have emphasized the importance of eating carrots. She must have told you that eating carrots is good for your eye health. Did you remember? Yes, because vitamin A is vital for your eye health. Furthermore, it can also help you to enhance your immunity, amplify your beauty and can aid in the development of cells. It also has antioxidant properties mainly carotenoids, and can help in fighting against free radicals in the body and can prevent cancer as well. But, do you know that Vitamin A deficiency commonly leads to night blindness? So, you should make sure that you include enough of vitamin A in your diet. This will help you to stay healthy. So, include green leafy vegetables, parsley, milk, fish, tomato, red bell pepper and so on, in your daily diet.

Pregnant women will be able to get benefits if they eat a diet rich in vitamin A. According to a study done by Columbia University, short-term deficiency of vitamin A during the time when the lungs are being formed in the baby during pregnancy is tied to asthma later in life. Studies also observed that it is essential for normal lung development. Thus, vitamin A is available in natural food sources, mainly in those that are bright red, yellow or orange in colour. Here, we list out the foods which you can eat. Do eat them right now!