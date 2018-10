Spinach can help you to boost your immunity. © Shutterstock

Spinach, also known as palak, is a dark green leafy vegetable which belongs to the Amaranthaceae family. The mighty vegetable which has a slightly bitter taste is jam-packed with essential nutrients, antioxidants and anti-cancer properties. Spinach is widely used in a variety of cuisines like curry, dal, subzi and so on. Here, we decode why spinach is beneficial for you. It can help you to keep your vision intact: Spinach is loaded with antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin which protect your eye from cataracts and age-related macular degeneration(ARMD). It is also abundant in vitamin A and can help you to maintain healthy mucous membranes needed for good vision.

It has anti-cancer properties and can keep cancer away: Spinach contains flavonoids- a phytonutrient which has anti-cancer properties. It has been known to be effective in slowing down cell division in stomach and skin cancer cells. According to a study, it can also be effective in keeping prostate cancer at bay.

It can help you to bring your numbers down: Are you worried due to your high blood pressure? Relax! We tell you how to cure hypertension. You must be aware that high blood pressure can invite a lot of health ailments like kidney disease, heart ailments and so on, but here spinach will come at your rescue. It is loaded with vitamin C which plays a vital role in lowering your blood pressure. Thus, it can also help you to destroy your stress and anxiety. So, eat it right now and you will be able to stay in top shape.

It can help you to enhance your immunity: Want to protect yourself from infections and other fatal diseases? Then, opt for spinach. The magnificent spinach is packed with vitamin A and can help you to strengthen your, respiratory, urinary and intestinal tracts.