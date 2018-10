Saffron, also known as kesar, is abundant in manganese which can help you to regulate your blood sugar levels, enhance your digestion and can strengthen your bones. It is also loaded with vitamin C and can help you to deal with infections. Moreover, it can also help you to keep cold, cough, stomach problems, flatulence and heart issues at bay. So, what are you waiting for? Go for it right now! Here, we unravel the many health benefits of it!

It can be beneficial for your eye health: According to a study, saffron is jam-packed with natural compounds which can help you to keep your vision intact and tackle retinal degeneration. According to another research, saffron can be helpful in improving the vision in the elderly population. Furthermore, it can also be useful in treating retinitis pigmentosa, which is a genetic disease and causes permanent blindness in the young population.

It can help you to strengthen your immunity: It carries carotenoids which can help you to boost your immunity.

It can help you to deal with cancer: The magnificent saffron is loaded with carotenoids, which contribute to its anticancer properties. Saffron has crocin which can help you to prevent cancer. While another study observed that crocetinic acid in it can inhibit pancreatic cancer. So, include it in your daily diet right away!

It can be beneficial for your heart: It has antioxidant properties and can maintain healthy arteries and blood vessels. Apart from that, it also contains anti-inflammatory properties which can be helpful for your heart. The fantastic spice can also help you to bring your numbers down as it can put you at the risk of heart attacks. Have you started using it?

It can aid digestion: Saffron is anti-inflammatory and antioxidant in nature and can help you to get rid of digestive disorders. According to studies, it can help you to deal with peptic ulcers too. But, remember that you should not go overboard. Talk to your expert regarding the amount in which you should eat it.