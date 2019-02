Plum, which is also known as Aloo Bukhara, is abundant in antioxidants and can help protect your body from free radicals which speed up the ageing process. They are jam-packed with vitamins, and minerals. Plums are also a good source of vitamin B1, B2, B3, B-6, and vitamin E. Along with vitamins, they are also loaded with minerals like potassium, fluoride, phosphorus, magnesium, iron, calcium, and zinc. Furthermore, they contain dietary fibre and are low in calories. You will be amazed to know that eating plums can help you improve cellular health, maintain electrolyte balance, keep the nervous system healthy and boost your immunity. So, don’t wait anymore. Start eating it today! Also, we list out few more health benefits of it.

They can help you tackle obesity

According to a study published in the Journal of Obesity & Therapeutics, eating fruits like plums can help fight metabolic syndrome. This is due to the presence of bioactive compounds in it. Moreover, plums also have the flavonoids and phenolic components like anthocyanins, chlorogenic acids, quercetin, and catechins, which exert anti-obesity and anti-inflammatory effects on your cells, including those fat cells.

They can aid digestion

“Plums are loaded with dietary fibre, and other components such as sorbitol and isatin, which can help you ease your digestion and regulate your bowel movement,” explains Ankita Ghag, Clinical Dietician, InBody India. This is so because sorbitol and isatin carry a laxative effect and may encourage the secretion of fluids in the bowels and flush out waste through your colon. Also, according to a study published in the Alimentary Pharmacology and Therapeutics Journal, dried plums or prunes can also help in beating constipation.

They can help manage diabetes

Plums have an anti-hyperglycemic effect which can help you manage your blood sugar levels. A study published in Biomedical Research Journal found that eating plum extracts can lower your blood sugar levels along with your triglyceride levels. The flavonoids in plums may also have protective effects against insulin resistance and help to enhance your insulin sensitivity. “But, you should speak to your expert about the quantity in which you should have plums. Going overboard is not advisable,” explains Ghag.

They can help you improve your heart health

Plums are beneficial for your ticker. They are abundant in antioxidants which help you get rid of those free radicals and prevent cholesterol oxidation. Cholesterol oxidation can be a threat to healthy blood vessels, which eventually can lead to a number of health ailments like stroke and high cholesterol.

They can help you regulate your cholesterol levels

Plums are loaded with potassium which is an important component of the cell and body fluids that help in keeping your heart rate and the blood pressure in check. It also prevents platelet clotting which can lead to high blood pressure and coronary heart disease. Thus, you will be able to bring your numbers down, if you eat plums. And the fibre in plums can help you lower your cholesterol.

They can improve your blood circulation

Plums can absorb iron in your body. This is possible due to the high vitamin C content present in it. The iron present in the plum is highly required for the formation of red blood cells. Hence, it enhances your blood circulation and keeps anaemia at bay.