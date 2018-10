Oranges can form an important part of your diet. The vibrant fruit has an insane amount of health benefits. They are jam-packed with vitamin C and can help you to strengthen your immunity. So, just opt for them and stay in top shape. Read on to know more about how they are beneficial for you.

They can help you to keep cancer at bay: Oranges have a compound called D-linonene, which fights against cancers like colon cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, breast cancer and so on. Vitamin C content in the might fruit can help protects cells from damage by free radicals. So, grab oranges now!

They can improve your digestion: Indigestion can cause a lot of trouble. You may also suffer from acidity. But, now, you don't have to bother as we have a solution for you! You can eat oranges! We are not kidding! They are abundant in fibre and can help you to digest your food easily. They will release digestive enzymes which ensure that your digestion process is smooth.

They can be helpful for your heart: Wish to keep those fatal heart ailments at bay? Then, you should incorporate oranges in your diet right away! Oranges have fibre, hesperidin and folate which can help you to keep your ticker healthy.

It can help you to cut those excess kilos: Want to lose weight effectively? Try eating oranges. They are low in calories and high in fibre and can help you to stay full for long time. Hence, you will avoid doing overboard.

They can help you to tackle infections: The magnificent oranges have flavonoids and polyphenols and can fight viral infections.

The magnificent oranges have flavonoids and polyphenols and can fight viral infections. They can strengthen your bones: Fantastic oranges are loaded with calcium and can help you to build stronger bones. So, say Hi to oranges and stay in top shape.