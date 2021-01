The ever-rife onion is a staple in Indian households. It is often the ingredient that lays the foundation for a lip-smacking dish. You probably can’t imagine your food without onion? Can you imagine eating your favourite sabzi or pav bhaji without it? Also Read - Kalonji: This wonder seed has many health benefits

It is clear that it is a humble ingredient that is loved by many around the country. The year-round hero, onion is known for its nutritional value, but can it affect your system negatively? Are there any side effects of eating onions regularly? Well, let's find out if onions make you cry for a reason or not.

Nutritional Value Of Onions

Onions are members of the Allium genus of flowering plants that also includes garlic, leeks and more. This vegetable contain several nutrients that make it a healthy food. It is a rich source of vitamin C, Sulphur compound, phytochemicals and flavonoids. They are also low in calories. This vegetable is believed to regulate immune health, collagen production, and tissue repair. The chemicals in it help reduce inflammation, decrease tightness on people with asthma, reduce levels of cholesterol, and sugar in the blood. Also Read - Incredible benefits of onion juice

Are you wondering if there are so many benefits of onions, there are probably no side effects? Well, hop on to the next section to know that.

Side Effects Of Eating Onions

While onions offer a multitude of benefits, there are some effects of eating this vegetable that you need to know. Eating onions can cause problems for some people.

The vegetable are high in carbohydrates, which can cause bloating, fatigue, abdominal cramps, poor digestion and heartburn in some people

Some people may experience skin irritation or eczema following skin contact with the vegetable

Eating a large number of it can also interfere with blood-thinning drugs used to treat some type of heart diseases

According to a study published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, people allergic to onions may experience itchiness and redness in their eyes

Some studies suggest that people with acid reflux or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) should avoid this vegetable as it can increase incidences of heartburn

But Are They Dangerous?

While onions can lead to some side effects, no evidence suggests that they are dangerous to your health. A claim afloat for several years is that leaving chopped onions make them toxic. Experts suggest that you should be cut it fresh and cooked immediately. But they don’t turn toxic as their acidic pH inhibits microbes and bacterial growth. Studies suggest that the only problem is that storing cut onions can kill their freshness, which is good for your health.

Remember all foods should be consumed in moderation to avoid health complications. Your diet should be balanced with all essential nutrients that will help you keep your overall health in check.