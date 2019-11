Menopause is a natural biological process and an integral part of ageing. It can be normal for some but may have life-changing symptoms for another. There’s no set structure in which post-menopause symptoms appear. However, these symptoms include insomnia, hot flashes, depression, weight gain, anxiety and several diseases. A woman may suffer one or more than one of these symptoms. Even for those who have smooth menopause phase, decreasing level of oestrogen is always a health risk. It can give rise to the development of heart ailments and conditions like arthritis.

While it can play with your mood and the way you look at health, it should also be chance to play a second life innings. You must take this as a chance to take a complete hold of your health and develop habits that can keep you away from related health risks. One of the ways to do that is by taking your diet into account and build a healthy routine around it. If you eat healthy post-menopause, you can manage your symptoms, keep your bones healthy and skin shiny. Here’s what all changes you can make to your diet post-menopause.

Control sugar intake, better if you can cut it post menopause

Menopause anyway impacts the hormones. Thus, those who go through it are often irritable and stressed. It wrecks the normal hormone balance impacting mood adversely. Sugar can make blood glucose to fluctuate which may alter energy levels further aggravating the mood swings. It also makes body to convert calories into fat which increases the risk of type-2 diabetes and high cholesterol levels. Dark chocolate can be solution to your temptation in this case.

Try to include fibre in your post-menopause diet

Post menopause women may find exercising a task because of slashed energy levels or as mentioned, mood swings. Therefore, you get into a spot where you can workout religiously, try to have fibre-rich diet. It keeps gut healthy and helps in better digestion of food. Better digestion means lesser chances of gaining weight and risk of diseases like cancer and heart ailments. Also, there have been many studies that show that a healthy gut has positive impact on mood. Include more of probiotic food in your diet.

Make sure to have magnesium in a natural form

Magnesium is a mighty mineral. It helps in dealing with stress, managing sleep and strengthening bones. These three issues are more prominent in women after menopause. Therefore, a considerable amount of this mineral can keep you fresh and in high spirits. Have more of leafy vegetables, nuts and whole grains. If you still have magnesium deficiency, talk to your doctor to prescribe some supplements to you.

Healthy fats are important post menopause

Though, people run away from fats especially when they are slacking to workout. However, post menopause, consumption of healthy fats is important. Fats help in maintaining mood and boosts proper hormone functioning in body. Omega-3 fatty acids also have anti-inflammatory properties which can help in preventing conditions like arthritis. Have healthy fats in moderation.