If you want to stop emotional eating, you have to start acknowledging your feelings. Whether you are sad, heartbroken, broken, anxious and so on, allow yourself to feel your emotions. Hence, you will be able to tackle your emotions effectively.

You should accept yourself which will eliminate most of your problems. This will make you feel more agitated if you don’t acknowledge your emotions. And when you are feeling low or anxious, you will opt for food to feel good. Also, some emotional eaters have specific triggers due to which they crave for salty or sugary foods. In that case, you should maintain a journal to know those triggers. Here is what you can do to get rid of that worrisome emotional eating.