If you are suffering from high cholesterol you need to pay special attention to your diet. The foods you eat have an effect on your cholesterol levels. Foods don’t directly affect your cholesterol levels but can lead to conditions that might make LDL or bad cholesterol rise and HDL or good cholesterol decline. Foods that are high in fats and dietary cholesterol can lead to obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and coronary heart diseases which in turn can increase bad cholesterol levels. Foods that you should avoid if you have high cholesterol are as follows:

Red meat: This actually tops the list. Red meat typically includes pork and beef. Excessive intake of red meat is associated with high incidences of heart diseases. Consuming too much of red meat means you are feeding your body with high amounts of saturated fats and dietary cholesterol. Instead, eat more poultry or chicken if you are a meat love – roasted or barbequed.

Eggs and cheese: When we talk about eggs, know this – egg white contains the protein and the yolk contains the cholesterol. An average size egg has between 250-300 mg of cholesterol and since one’s cholesterol intake should be less than 300 mg per day so eating more than one egg a day can be harmful for those who are suffering from high cholesterol. If you are eating other foods that are high in cholesterol then restrict yourself to one egg a day by discarding the yolk. If you are suffering from heart diseases and have cholesterol issues the sensible approach is to limit yourself to not more than three or four eggs per week.

Caffeinated drinks: Say no to them, period. Excess caffeine can in fact increase anxiety and heart beat irregularities. Apart from that caffeine can also increase cholesterol levels. It is not only the caffeinated drinks that you should be wary of but also your regular cups of tea and coffee.

Coconut and coconut oil: Now 100 gm of coconut contains 14 gm of fat which is saturated fat. Both coconut and palm oil have high amount of saturated fat and so should be avoided.