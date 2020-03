After Kiara Advani’s previous two films Kabir Singh and Good Newwz did extremely well at the box office, she is all set to rock an edgy role in another new venture, Guilty, which is releasing today on Netflix. However, she wasn’t feeling guilty at all while bingeing on a chocolate cake.

Recently, Kiara Advani shared an Instagram story which showed her happily gorging on a chocolate cake. Her team treated Kiara with this yummy surprise and it looks drool-worthy. However, the text on her story said, “Guilty Free Eating.” Confused much? Well, the actress was having a whole wheat, orange dark chocolate cake! Yes, if you want to stay fit and eat without feeling guilty, then here are some healthy cakes which will satiate your sweet tooth without adding those extra kilos. it’s best if you bake these yourself.

Chocolate Buttercream Keto Cake

Just like Kiara Advani’s whole wheat, orange dark chocolate cake, this one is a drool-worthy treat as well. You don’t have to worry about the carb count, if you make it with MCT oil powder. Roughly, you can expect not more than 5 grams of carb per serving.

Gluten-free Vanilla Cake

All the ingredients of this cake are loaded with nutrients, including pecans on top. This gluten-free cake is so satisfying and filling that you won’t be tempted for a second serving. Portion control is the cornerstone of weight management.

Fudgy Flourless Keto Chocolate Cake

Flourless cake is the best option for someone who is on a weight loss mission. This recipe contains sugar-free chocolate, so no need to think before bingeing on this silky slice of heaven. Well, no wonder Kiara Advani is in love with her chocolate cake which is as healthy as this one.

Lemon Poppy Seed Pound Cake

This one easily satisfies your cravings for light and moist lemon cake. It is not just yummy but also healthy as it is made of whole-wheat pastry flour.

Tiramisu Poke Cake

This low-carb keto-approved tiramisu cake is a delight for those who love the real tiramisu cake. It is almost the same in taste but low in calories.