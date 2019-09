There’s a reason why they say, ‘Eat breakfast like a king and dinner like a beggar.’ Bollywood actor Kiara Advani seems to know the reason well. Kiara, whose latest film Kabir Singh raised a ripple of debates, recently took to Instagram to show off her well laid-out breakfast table full of fruits, juice and nuts. Apart from the picturesque background, what’s worth paying attention to is her photo caption which says, “I’m one of those who goes to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast. Favourite meal of the day.” Looking at Kiara’s toned body and glowing skin, her habits surely seem to be working well for her. Breakfast provides the essential nutrients to keep up your energy all through the day. Most importantly, it breaks the overnight fast and supplies glucose. If you are still thinking about the takeaway message, here it goes: Follow Kiara’s breakfast rule.

Improves overall health

Researchers at Harvard School of Public Health, in their study that was published July 2013, found that ‘men who regularly skipped breakfast had a 27% higher risk of heart attack or death from coronary heart disease than those who did eat a morning meal. Non-breakfast-eaters were generally hungrier later in the day and ate more food at night, perhaps leading to metabolic changes and heart disease.’ There are researches that explain that skipping breakfast also increases the risk of Type-2 diabetes and risk of obesity. After going without food for 10-12 hours, the glucose level in the body dips. If the source to replenish the glucose level is not supplied to the body in morning, the body metabolism and energy level too get hindered. Skipping breakfast also impacts the overall nutrient intake that adversely affects the immunity. Now, this may make you fall sick frequently. Additionally, there have been number of studies that show that breakfast improves concentration, cognitive functioning and keeps sugar levels steady.

Helps you stay away from unnecessary snacking

People who skip breakfast tend to binge on unhealthy snacks during midmorning and afternoon. People who skip breakfast resort to high-energy food and drinks to get the required amount of energy and do away with lethargy and weakness. If midmorning snacks are not rich in fibres and nutrients, they may also impact your weight. This happens because larger meals taken at once are stored as fat once the requirement of glucose is fulfilled by the body. In short, people who eat breakfast have healthier diets and lifestyle as they feel less hungry for snacks.

Breakfast improves mood

Food is known to uplift mood by activating the sense of taste and smell. If you welcome your day with a meal rich in aroma and good taste, it makes you feel better in head. A 1999 study in the Journal of Physiology and Behavior of 144 volunteers found that ‘those who had breakfast cereal prior to the test sessions arrived in a better mood and were even calmer following the sessions than those who did not.’ People who skip their breakfast are often found restless and rattled.

It’s the best meal for people with busy schedule

If you work round the clock and are always running around to make the ends meet, there is a possibility that you miss on other meals of the day or eat a balanced diet. If this is the scenario, you might not want to skip breakfast for it could be the only meal that will keep you up and about all through the day’s activity. People with busy schedule must load themselves up with nutrients and fibres in breakfast to keep up with the challenging routine.