7 Dangerous Side Effects Of Eating Bread On Empty Stomach

Should you consume bread on an empty stomach, or should you not? Let's know it from the expert, and understand the various side effects that it can have on your body.

Many of you rely on a piece of bread for breakfast, but how good is bread for your health? Have you ever thought to know? Bread is a great source of energy and there is no doubt that it is also high in carbohydrates, which convert into energy upon digestion. But there is a secret thing that only a few people know - bread is high in calories and extremely low in nutrients. Therefore, adding this to your breakfast plate is not really a good idea. And apart from being low in nutrients, it can also have some serious health issues. In today's article, we look at the possible side effects of eating bread on an empty stomach.

Why You Should Avoid Eating Bread On An Empty Stomach

There are many side effects that your body can possibly suffer when you eat bread on an empty stomach, here is a list of a few of them:

Can Cause Spike In Blood Sugar Levels

Bread has a high glycemic index which can elevate the blood sugar levels of the body. And it's important to remember that a sudden spike in blood sugar levels can potentially lead to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Can Increase Your Weight

White bread is extremely high in glycemic index. And one must note that consuming foods that have a high glycemic index (GI) can effectively increase hunger and also lead to overeating, thus, one can become overweight or even obese.

Can Cause Bloating

White bread is rich in sodium, which is a source of bloating and other possible digestive health issues. Having high-sodium food first thing in the morning is bad for your stomach as it becomes difficult to digest. Therefore, never start your day with a piece of white bread.

Can Cause Constipation

Simple carbs present in the bread are bad for your bowel movement, thus they can cause constipation.

Increase Your Hunger

White bread is a source of a high glycemic index (GI), which can increase hunger and cause overeating.

Now that you know the possible side effects of eating bread on khali pet, make sure to bring some changes to your breakfast plate, or just simply swap your regular white bread with multigrain or brown bread. It is important to keep a check on what you are eating and when you are eating it.