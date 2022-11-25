Khaali Pet Amla Juice: What Happens When You Drink Amla Juice On An Empty Stomach

What Happens When You Drink Amla Juice On An Empty Stomach

Ever imagined what happens when you drink fresh amla juice on an empty stomach every day? Scroll down to know!

Amla is great for those who are suffering from digestive issues, such as bloating, indigestion, etc. But how many of you know if the way you are consuming this fruit is right or wrong? Today, we will talk about how the body reacts when a person consumes amla, also known as Indian gooseberries on a daily basis.

Amla comes packed with important minerals and vitamins. Due to its medicinal properties, it is also called sacred fruit in India. Amla juice is also a great source of Vitamin C, which is known as the best for hair and skin health. This amazing fruit is also great for treating symptoms of cold and cough. But what happens when you consume amla juice on an empty stomach? Let's discuss this today!

Health Benefits of Amla

Amla when consumed on a daily basis can help the person deal with certain health issues, such as digestive problems, poor skin and hair health, etc. Here's what happens when you drink amla juice every day on an empty stomach:

Weight Loss

Drinking amla juice is great for weight loss. How does it help in weight loss? According to the studies, amla juice comes packed with antioxidants that help in strengthening the digestive system, it also boosts the body's metabolism rate. Apart from these, drinking amla juice on an empty stomach also helps in fat burning as well as cholesterol reduction.

Flushes Out Toxins

Consuming amla juice first thing in the morning is great for detoxification, as it helps in flushing out toxins from the body. This mainly happens because of the water content of the amla, which aids in the production of more urine.

Improves Eyesight

You all are well aware that amla is great for eye health. The same thing goes for the juice of this fruit. Amla includes carotene, which aids in vision improvement.

You may like to read

Boosts Energy

Amla juice when consumed on an empty stomach can help in increasing the body's energy levels. This is mainly due to the various nutrients that are present in the amla fruit.

Enhances Immunity

Winters are here, and the season brings along a series of health issues, such as colds and coughs. However, we have a solution. Drink amla juice on empty stomach and see the amazing results. Amla comes packed with Vitamin C, which helps to boost the body's immunity.

(Disclaimer: The above health benefits of amla are backed by science. However, we suggest everyone make changes in their diet and daily routine only after consulting a doctor or physician)