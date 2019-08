Keto diet refers to a regimen that includes 75-80 per cent fat, 15-20 per cent protein and 5 per cent carbohydrate. © Shutterstock

Don’t blame the butter for what the bread did. Yes, it is not always the fat that contributes to your weight gain. Carbs have been proven to be a barrier in effective weight loss. Probably that is why something like ‘keto diet meal’ has come into the picture. This is not new and is existing for a century now. People who are very much into fitness and weight loss, must be aware about keto diet. Well, it is known as the magic potion to lose weight. Keto diet refers to a regimen that includes 75-80 per cent fat, 15-20 per cent protein and 5 per cent carbohydrate. It has similar effects on your body as fasting.

Following a keto diet means you are making your body significantly deficient of carbohydrates, which is used to produce energy. But in absence of carbs, your body looks for other ways to get the energy. In a bid to do so, it breaks the fat reserves of your liver. This process is known as ketosis and helps you lose weight effectively. Though this diet is associated with various health benefits, following it for a longer duration can make you likely to develop conditions like insulin resistance, acid build-up, constipation, nutritional deficiency, dehydration etc. So, it is extremely important to be informed about the pros and cons of following this diet. But figuring out a keto meal plan on your own is not easy. Therefore, here we bring keto meal plan for beginners.

KETO DIET FOOD PLAN

As the heading suggests, you must have a plan before hitting a diet. Not doing so may lead to some consequences. As far as a keto diet food plan is concerned, just having fat-rich foods and knowing when to eat what or what kinds of fats you should opt for, may take you away from the expected benefits. A keto meal plan mainly focuses on reducing carbs and increasing your intake of fat and protein. Also, to reach and stay in the ketosis, carbs must be restricted while following a keto diet plan. Here we tell you how you should go about your eating plan.

Day 1:

In the breakfast, have two eggs fried in pastured butter, with sauteed greens.

Your lunch should include a bunless grass-fed burger with cheese, mushrooms and avocado.

During dinner, eat pork chops with green beans sauteed in coconut oil.

Day 2:

Eat mushroom omelette in the morning.

Have tuna salad with celery and tomato in the lunch.

Your dinner should include roast chicken with cream sauce and sauteed broccoli.

Day 3:

Have bell pepper stuffed with cheese and eggs in the breakfast.

During the lunch, arugula salad with hard-boiled eggs, turkey, avocado and cheese, should be in your plate.

Dinner should include grilled salmon with spinach sauteed in coconut oil.

Day 4:

For breakfast, opt for full-fat yogurt topped with Keto granola.

In the lunch, go for steak bowl with cauliflower rice, cheese, herbs, and avocado.

Dinner should include bison steak with cheesy broccoli.

Day 5:

Baked avocado egg boats is a good option for breakfast.

Lunch should include Caesar salad with chicken.

During dinner, have pork chops with vegetables.

Day 6:

Eat cauliflower toast topped with cheese and avocado in the breakfast.

During the lung, go for bunless salmon burgers topped with pesto.

Dinner should include meatballs with zucchini noodles and parmesan cheese.

Day 7:

In the morning, have coconut milk chia pudding with coconut and walnuts.

Your lunch should include cobb salad made with greens, hard-boiled eggs, avocado, cheese and turkey.

During the dinner eating coconut chicken curry is a good option.

BENEFITS OF KETO DIET

Keto diet is a low carb mealplan that reduces your appetite and helps you prevent over eating, says a study published in the journal Obesity. It also helps in reducing the levels of triglycerides (fat molecules). Benefits of keto diet also include increasing level of good cholesterol and decreasing level of bad cholesterol. Additionally, keto diet prevents diabetes by reducing sugar level in the body.

SIDE-EFFECTS OF KETO DIET

Various studies have linked most of the benefits of keto diet to men and not women. So, women should consult a dietician or nutritionist, if they want to opt for ketogenic diet. As far as side-effects of keto diet is concerned, it can significantly reduce the electrolyte level in the body. Notably, electrolytes are important various bodily functions and their deficiency can put you at risk of developing kidney injuries. If you are a sports person and following a keto diet can significantly decline your performance, says a study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness. This low-carb diet can also slow down your metabolism.

KETO DIET FOODS

When you are following this diet, make sure it includes keto diet foods. Here we tell you about an ideal keto diet menu.

Healthy fats: Coconut oil, olive oil, avocado oil, coconut butter and sesame oil.

Poultry: Chicken and turkey.

Nuts and seeds: Macadamia nuts, almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, peanuts and flaxseeds.

Fatty fish: Wild-caught salmon, herring and mackerel.

Meat: Grass-fed beef, venison, pork, organ meats and bison.

Eggs: Pastured, organic whole eggs make the best choice.

Full-fat dairy: Yogurt, butter and cream.

Full- fat cheese: Cheddar, mozzarella, brie, goat cheese and cream cheese.

Nut butter: Natural peanut, almond and cashew butters.

Avocados: Whole avocados can be added to almost any meal or snack.

Non-starchy vegetables: Greens, broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and peppers.

Condiments: Salt, pepper, vinegar, lemon juice, fresh herbs and spices.

KETO DIET PLAN TIPS FOR WOMEN

As mentioned earlier, apart from benefitting your body, keto diet has some side-effects as well. And it has been found that more than men, women experience more side-effects. This is why keto diet plan tips for women should be different than keto diet plan tips for men. This is probably because a woman’s body is naturally more sensitive than a man’s to dietary changes. The sensitivity is more due to the complicated relationship between reproduction, stress, thyroid, and metabolic hormones.

Though we consider that men have hormones too, women’s hormone levels fluctuate significantly more during menstrual cycles. It also goes haywire in response to other stimuli, like diet, sleep, and even the lunar cycle. Also, thyroid requires glucose to produce hormones and in absence of that, you may develop thyroid disease. Notably, thyroid disease affects women seven times more than men. While this diet is not recommended for women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, other women should keep certain things in mind.

She should not start following a keto diet plan suddenly. As a woman, you must take it slow. Drastically cutting off the carbs can lead to hormonal imbalance. Therefore, instead of having 50 net cards every day, start by consuming 150 carbs daily. Gradually reduce it to 25 or 50 net carbs. Give your body enough time to adjust to the new carb level.

Also, maintain a wellness journal where you need to keep a record of foods you eat and changes you experience in your body after eating them. This will help you know what is working for you and what is not. Now, as we earlier told you, a keto diet may make you dehydrated, so you need to make sure, you have enough electrolyte and fluids. In case you are gaining weight or feeling low, having trouble in sleeping, and there is a disruption in your menstrual cycle, stop following a keto diet plan. These symptoms mean that keto diet is not working for your body.

KETO DIET PLAN TIPS FOR MEN

Keto diet plan tips for men basically talk about problems associated with following such diet and how to tackle them. This regime is known to cause constipation. So, it is good to have fibre-rich foods. Also, it can lead to electrolyte deficiency in the body. Therefore, it is advisable to drink enough water and juices.