If you are on a ketogenic diet or a low carbohydrate diet, getting the right kind of food to fuel up your body can be a challenge in your office canteen. Why not try making these healthy ketogenic diet recipes at home instead and carry them with you in your lunchbox.

Creamy mushroom paneer

• ½ cup paneer (cottage cheese) cubes

• I cup thickly sliced mushrooms

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 2 tsp garlic paste (lehsun)

• 2 tsp ginger paste (adrak)

• 2 tbsp finely chopped celery

• ½ cup chopped spring onion whites

• ½ cup red capsicum cubes

• ½ cup yellow capsicum cubes

• A pinch of fresh ground black pepper (kalimirch)

• 1tsp chilli sauce

• Salt to taste

• 1 tbsp chopped spring onion greens for garnish

Method of preparation:

• Heat oil in a pan and add the ginger and garlic paste, celery and sauté for one minute.

• Then add the spring onion whites, red capsicum, yellow capsicum, green capsicum, paneer and mushrooms. Mix gently and sauté on a medium flame for 2 to 3 minutes.

• Add the soya sauce, chilli sauce, pepper and salt. Mix well and sauté on a medium flame for 1-2 minutes.

Recipe by Tarla Dalal

Spinach omelette

Ingredients

• 2 eggs

• Onion (chopped)

1 cup spinach (chopped)

• 1 tsp oil

• Salt and pepper to taste

Method:

• In a bowl, beat the eggs together till they are fluffy. Add salt, pepper and onions.

• Sauté spinach in a pan. Keep aside.

• In a pan, add ½ tsp oil and cook the eggs with the spinach.

• Cook on both the sides and serve hot.

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Almond flour (fine) 1/2 cup

Coconut flour 2 tbsp

Any dried vegetable or dried sprouts powder 2 tbsp (optional)

Or Keto roti flour 1/2 cup flax seeds, chia seeds, sesame (all three combined in 2:1:1 ratio)

Xanthan gum 1 tsp (for binding) or 1tsp Psyllium husk for 1/2 cup of flour

Soda bicarbonate 1/2 tsp

Yoghurt: 1 tbsp

Oil: 1 tsp

Himalayan pink salt or any other natural mineral salt- as per taste

For the filling:

Paneer (grated) 1tbsp

Finely chopped onion 1/2 tbsp

Finely chopped garlic 1 big pod

Red chilli powder 1/2 tsp or more

Garam masala 1/2 tsp

Chat masala (optional) 1/2 tsp

Finely chopped coriander 1 tsp

2 pcs of parchment paper or baking sheets (10″x10″)

Method:

For the dough: mix dry ingredients thoroughly. Add yoghurt and oil. Make a pliable dough. Cover with a moist kitchen towel and keep aside for 1/2 hour.

Prepare the filling by mixing the ingredients for filling and mashing them together.

To prepare the roti: Take 2 pieces (10″x10″) of baking sheets or parchment paper.

Grease your palm. Take one portion of the dough and flatten it on the palm. Place a portion of the filling in the centre. Bring the edges together and cover the filling completely. Flatten this slightly and place it on greased paper. Cover this with another greased paper and flatten the roti and finally roll with a rolling pin. Do not roll it too thin, slightly thicker rotis are easy to handle when cooking them.

Heat a skillet or a tava. Grease with oil. Take off the upper paper on the rolled uncooked roti and carefully place to on the hot tava. Dribble oil or ghee around the roti. Turn over the roti when the edges turn golden brown to slightly dark brown, to cook the other side.

Serve with ghee or butter.

Recipe by Chaya Venkatesh of Keto Rasoi- Indian Vegetarian Keto Recipes and Keto Knowledge