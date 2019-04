Ketogenic diet is one of the most popular forms of diet among fitness enthusiasts, as it can enable you to shed those extra kilos quickly. However, the outcome of following this diet can vary from person to person and a new study has to say that it may not be beneficial for women. The findings of the study conducted by the University of Iowa revealed that women need to pay extra attention while opting for this diet as it can lead to severe side effects such as fluctuating blood sugar levels. The study was based on mice where it was observed that after following the keto diet, female mice did not lose weight as significantly as their male counterparts. Additionally, the blood sugar control of female mice was impaired after the test. Co- author of the study, Jesse Cochran pointed out that since there is no clear evidence that can pinpoint the effects of a keto diet among various individuals, it is important for everyone to consult a dietician before including this diet in your daily routine.

During the study, some mice were given a ketogenic diet while some were given a regular one. The control diet consisted of 7 % fat, 47 % carbs and 19 % protein. On the other hand, the keto diet provided 75 % fat, 3 % carbs and 8 % protein. A significant amount of weight loss was noted in male mice who were on a keto diet post 15 days of the experiment while there was no change in weight of female mice.

WHAT IS A KETO DIET?

Apart from being a fad in the fitness space, a ketogenic diet which is low in carbs and high in fat content has been used to reap numerous health benefits. The biggest benefit of this diet, as claimed by various studies is that it helps you to lose weight pretty. Apart from weight loss, this diet is said to do wonders for patients suffering from epilepsy, cancer, and Alzheimer’s disease. If you start a keto diet, the lack of carbs in your food intake will force your body into a metabolic state called ketosis, where the cells inside your body start to burn the fat in your body due to lack of carbohydrates.

Though there are scientific studies that prove how a keto diet can help you against various severe health ailments, there is still doubt over its benefits in both genders. According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Physiology, following a ketogenic dietcan make you more susceptible to develop type 2 diabetes. Also, foods low in carbohydrate and containing high levels of fat showed adverse effects, especially in females.

SIDE EFFECTS OF KETO DIET IN WOMEN

The majority of the studies which support the benefits of this diet have one thing in common: They all talk about benefits in the male population only and this is why it is important for women to consult a dietician or nutritionist, if they want to opt for ketogenic diet. Here, we tell you about the most common side-effects you can face if you try it without getting a nod from your doctor.

Increases the risk of acute kidney injury

A ketogenic diet will reduce the electrolyte levels inside your body. Electrolytes are the key component behind various bodily functions and you can find electrolyte in your body in the form of sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium and chloride. The lack of electrolytes can put you more at risk of developing kidney injuries. Also, their absence can even lead to irregular heartbeats.

Combat plan: Include foods with high water content which are not starch. Tomatoes and cucumbers are good options to keep yourself hydrated and prevent any kidney-related problem.

Impairs your athletic performance

Many renowned sports personalities openly speak about the benefits a keto diet brought into their game. However, a 2018 study published in the Journal of Sports Medicine and Physical Fitness mentioned that athletes who were following a diet low in carbohydrate and high in fat for over four days witnessed a significant decline in their performance. The athletes involved for this study were cyclists and runners.

Combat plan: Try to make your meals with virgin olive oil which will help you get the short burst of energy required while running or cycling.

Slows your metabolism

You may know that the faster your metabolism is, the more calories you will be able to burn. A keto diet does that for you, as your body burns fat instead of carbohydrates to produce energy. However, this process can also lead to reduced muscle mass which eventually reduces your metabolism, making it difficult for you to lose weight.

Combat plan: Adding spices like ginger and cayenne pepper to your meals can rev up your metabolism and fat burning process while you are on ketogenic diet. Chilli peppers and nuts will also help.

Leads to high blood glucose levels

Since ketogenic diet includes lots of fat, it can easily up your cholesterol which not only puts you at risk of having a cardiovascular disease, but also increases your chance of developing type 2 diabetes. In this condition your blood glucose levels increase significantly. So, experts in the field are concerned about people taking up a keto diet without consulting a dietician or their doctor. A 2018 study exhibited at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Germany revealed that low-carb diet can make you more likely to die from cancer or cardiovascular problems. Also, according to another study published in the Lancet, people who opted for a low-carb diet, but included high animal proteins in their daily routine are more susceptible to die early as compared to those with moderate carb consumption.

Combat plan: Nuts, fruits, vegetables, and olive oil are options you can try to reduce the risk of increasing your blood sugar levels while on a keto diet.