Of late there are many diets doing rounds in the fitness world. You come across so many diets that it becomes hard to keep a track on which one is the best for you. One diet that has been part of many fitness enthusiast’s regimen is keto or ketogenic diet. Even celebrities rave about this low-carb diet. While some have branded it a fad others claim it to be dangerous. So is it good for you? Let’s find out. Is Keto Diet Good For You? It is a fact universally known that diet has a huge impact on the metabolism