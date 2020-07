There are a lot of foods that you can add to your ketogenic diet as long as these are all low in carbs. @Shutterstock

The Keto diet is one of the most popular weight loss fad diet advocated by celebrities and others. It is a low-carb, high-fat diet that facilitates quick weight loss. When you follow this diet, your body reaches the state of ketosis. People who have diabetes may reach this state without following this diet because ketosis can occur if your body is either not producing enough insulin or it is unable to process the insulin hormone properly. But despite the keto diet being so popular, many experts believe that you should not go in for it without proper medical guidance. This is because it may sometimes lead to adverse conditions especially in people with chronic health conditions. In diabetics, it may induce diabetic ketoacidosis, a relatively serious health complication. Also Read - Keto diet may help you fight the flu : Study

IT HELPS BURN FAT FASTER

Ketosis is basically a metabolic process where your body burns fat for energy when you don’t have enough glucose to burn. This leads to the buildup of acids called ketones in your body. In the keto diet, you cut down on carbs, which your body breaks down into glucose to use as fuel or energy. The reason why you lose weight so fast in the keto diet is because when you stop eating carbs, your body does not have enough glucose. Instead it burns your fat and use the glucose in them as an energy source. Because of this, your body accumulates an excess amount of the ketone acids, which you expel via urine. Why experts are wary about the keto diet is because too much of these acids can be poisonous and you may get ketoacidosis. Also Read - Keto Diet Tips: Know how this diet helps in weight loss

HEALTH BENEFITS OF KETO DIET

Though this diet may be dangerous for people with chronic health conditions, it may also reduce the risk of these very ailments in healthy people. Following this diet helps you lose a lot of weight and obesity as you know is a risk factor for many diseases. Therefore, your risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high cholesterol level, heart disease and hypertension goes down significantly. Some experts say that it may also help in the treatment of epilepsy.

BEST FOODS THAT YOU MUST INCLUDE IN THIS DIET

There are a lot of foods that you can add to your ketogenic diet as long as these are all low in carbs. Here, let us look at the best foods that you must have for quick weight loss in this diet.

Meat and poultry

These are high in protein and free of carbs. Meat is also a rich source of essential nutrients like B vitamins, potassium, selenium and zinc. It can help you preserve muscle mass which you risk losing when you follow a very low-carb diet.

Eggs

Eggs keep you full for a long time and prevents you from overeating. Moreover, it is nutrient dense and a rich source of the antioxidants, lutein and zeaxanthin. This is again protein rich and one egg contains less than 1 gm of carbs.

Avocados

These are rich in fibre, which helps in bowel movement. It is also a rich source of many essential vitamins and minerals, including potassium. Having this regularly can help you control your cholesterol and triglyceride levels. And, one serving of avocado contains only about 2 grams of carbs.

Low-carb veggies

You must include a lot of non-starchy vegetables like spinach and Brussels sprouts to your diet. These contain vitamin C and several essential minerals. You also get antioxidants that protect you from free radical damage. So have a lot of kale, broccoli and cauliflower.

Seafood

You must definitely have fish and shellfish when you follow this diet for B vitamins, potassium and selenium. These are free of carbs and rich in healthy fats and protein. Have a lot of salmon, sardines, mackerel and other fatty fish. These are high in omega-3 fats, which again helps you lose weight by increasing insulin sensitivity.