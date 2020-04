This breakfast food is something that you definitely need to consider stocking up on. It is loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and protein. @Shutterstock

We are in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and it is essential for you to boost your immunity. The best way to do this by eating the right foods. It will help you take care of your nutrition needs. While there is no need to stockpile food because of the lockdown, you can pick up a few items that are highly nutritious and can be stored with ease. But we would like to reiterate here that there is no need to hoard food because you can easily get it even in the middle of a lockdown. But if you are a health freak who like to eat nutritious foods, then there are a few items you can stock up on. These are easy to store natural foods and will last for a long time. This will save you time and you can plan your meals more easily. It will also prevent you from giving in to temptation and eating processed and junk food.

Almonds

These are loaded with monosaturated fatty acids, vitamin E and fiber. You can easily store them in your refrigerator for more than a year. These are good to have around when you suddenly get those hunger pangs. Just have a handful and you are done.

Brown Rice

This is a good source of fiber, vitamin E and antioxidants. You can store this nutrition-rich food for about a year at room temperature. It is easy to cook and you can pair it with any veggies and curries. So this is something that you can keep in your pantry.

Dates

These come with fiber, minerals and vitamins. These are not only nutritious but also tasty and filling. You can store them in your refrigerator for more than a year. These are good to have as a snack. You can also add it to smoothies and desserts.

Oats

This nutrition-rich breakfast food is something that you definitely need to consider stocking up on. It is loaded with fiber, vitamins, minerals and protein. You can store this for 6 months easily. These are healthy and will help you maintain your weight and cholesterol levels.

Quinoa

This fibre-rich food grain is packed with all the nine essential amino acids. You can store it for up to 6 months.