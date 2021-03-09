When we are juggling busy careers and personal lives at once, it becomes difficult to find time to hit the gym or prepare a healthy meal. Given how this generation has grown up in restaurants and fast-food eateries, preparing and eating healthy meals at home also becomes a challenge, especially when you are at gatherings. One thing we all are careless about is that we are so swamped with distractions that we neglect our eating habits. For all the people who are looking for ways to stay and eat healthy, especially when planning gatherings, here are some tips from fitness trainer Kayla Itsines. Also Read - How to eat pulses to get the maximum nutritional benefits: Rujuta Diwekar suggest 3 rules

Taking to Instagram, Itsines shared some tips for people. She wrote in the post, "I get asked a lot by the #BBGcommunity how to stay healthy at events or when planning big family dinners. Although there is always LOTS of food around when my family gets together, we always have really balanced, and healthy meals that are also delicious! Here is my advice for keeping it healthy at big events or family get together."

How You Can Make Your Dinner Healthy?

Taking tips from Kayla Itsines, here’s how you can make your dinner healthy but satisfying:

Spruce Up Your Meal With Veggies And Salads

Vegetables and salads are touted as two of the healthiest things to add to your meal. Itsines says, “Make sure there are vegetables and/or salads to choose from that you can add to your plate. I will always add a side salad or roast vegetables to my meal to keep it balanced and healthy.” Beans, broccoli, and other greens are great sources of phytonutrients that help regulate blood sugar levels and are packed with fibre.

Add A Protein

“Include a good source of protein. I love eating lean meat like chicken because it fills me up and keeps me energised, but there are plenty of healthy vegetarian options too. You could try falafel, tofu or lentil dishes!” wrote the fitness coach. Several studies have shown that eating a high-protein diet is good for people who are trying to lose weight, improve their metabolic health or gain muscle mass or strength.

Be Mindful Of How Much You Are Eating

“Eat your whole meal from one plate. I have noticed that if I eat straight from platters or shared plates, it’s hard to know exactly how much I’m eating. I usually serve myself a meal onto one plate, so I still get to try lots of different dishes, but I can see my portion size. This helps me to avoid overeating and feeling sick after my meal!”

“Be mindful about what you eat but remember that in the end if you overeat or overindulge at a family event it’s not going to have a huge effect on your progress. Just continue eating normally the next day and you will be ok,” concluded Kayla Itsines.