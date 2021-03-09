When we are juggling busy careers and personal lives at once it becomes difficult to find time to hit the gym or prepare a healthy meal. Given how this generation has grown up in restaurants and fast-food eateries preparing and eating healthy meals at home also becomes a challenge especially when you are at gatherings. One thing we all are careless about is that we are so swamped with distractions that we neglect our eating habits. For all the people who are looking for ways to stay and eat healthy especially when planning gatherings here are some tips from fitness