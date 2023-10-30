Karwa Chauth Fasting: People With Hypotension Should Be Mindful Of These Things

Fasting with hypotension: A sudden drop in blood pressure can lead to dizziness and fainting spells. In such a condition, should a person fast?

Karwa Chauth is a pious and important festival celebrated in many parts of the country that primarily entails married women fasting for the long life of their husbands. The fast is considered to be a strict and a long one, and one must ideally not eat or drink anything before the sighting of the moon. For people with underlying health issues, however, this can prove to be detrimental.

Many people suffer from 'hypotension', which means a low blood pressure problem that occurs when blood flows through the vessels at a pressure lower than normal. A sudden drop in blood pressure can lead to dizziness and fainting spells. In such a condition, should a person fast?

Here's What An Expert Says

Dr Dixit Garg, consultant intervention, cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram, told this outlet that low blood pressure is not really a disease and it should not be construed as one. "Blood pressure symptoms are seen when there is a lack of oxygen in the brain. People feel light-headed and sometimes they faint. It usually happens when there is dehydration, low blood sugar levels during prolonged fasting," he explained.

The doctor added that in order to observe a fast on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, one must eat something early in the morning. "You are allowed to eat before sunrise. Have a light breakfast -- a glass of water, a glass of milk, so that your energy reserves are not depleted. Decrease your workload for that day. If someone does have a fainting episode, others around them must not get scared. Lie them down in a supine position and raise their legs. Check their pulse and respiratory rate; see if the patient is breathing. Normally, one does not lose consciousness completely, and even if they do, they recover within two to three minutes," Dr Garg said.

The expert added that fasting during Karwa Chauth can be challenging for people with hypotension, as it may exacerbate their condition. Before deciding to fast, therefore, it is crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to determine if it is safe. Once approved, they must consider the following:

Hydration is essential for maintaining blood pressure. Drink plenty of water, avoid caffeine and alcohol. Small, frequent meals: Instead of one large meal, opt for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day to prevent sudden drops in blood pressure.

Instead of one large meal, opt for smaller, more frequent meals throughout the day to prevent sudden drops in blood pressure. Balanced diet: Consume a well-balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Include foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Consume a well-balanced diet with complex carbohydrates, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Include foods like whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Avoid salty foods: Excessive salt can lead to fluid retention and worsen hypotension. Limit your salt intake.

Excessive salt can lead to fluid retention and worsen hypotension. Limit your salt intake. Herbal teas: Opt for herbal teas like ginger or licorice, which can help raise blood pressure naturally.

Opt for herbal teas like ginger or licorice, which can help raise blood pressure naturally. Consult a nutritionist: Consult a nutritionist who can create a personalised meal plan.