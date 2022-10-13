Karva Chauth: Include These 5 Foods In Your Sargi Thali To Stay Healthy When You Are Fasting

Since food is important for the body to function properly. It is important that the women who are fasting on this day must take good care of what they are consuming before the sun rises (Sargi Thali). Check the items below that you must add to your diet before fasting.

Karva Chauth 2022: What foods should you eat or add to your Sargi Thali when fasting on the occasion of Karva Chauth? The article will answer all your queries so that you can have a healthy karva chauth this year.

Karva Chauth is a one-day festival that celebrates the bond between a husband and wife. Karva Chauth is also referred to as Karak Chaturthi in Sanskrit scriptures, the festival is celebrated on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. On this day, the married women keep a day-long 'nirjala' fast (without food and water) and pray for the long lives of their husbands from sunrise to moonrise. However, they eat before the sun rises. The thali that they eat is what is called Sargi.

5 Foods to Include in Your Sargi For Healthy Fasting

Married women keep fast for their husband's long life. While fasting, there are several guidelines that a woman follows, however, there is one very important thing to keep in mind while keeping Karva Chauth ka vrat - healthy Sargi Thali. Here is a list of 5 foods that you must add to your Sargi Thali to help your body stay healthy during the day:

Coconut Water

Keeping your body hydrated is important, therefore, coconut water is important for your body. It will hydrate your body and also help your stay healthy from the inside.

Soaked Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are packed with nutrients which are essential for your body to stay healthy. Especially when you are fasting, it is important that you add a good amount of dry fruits to your diet so that you can celebrate a healthy Karva Chauth.

Fresh And Seasonal Fruits

Seasonal and fresh are important to help your body stay full and hydrated and they also provide important vitamins and nutrients to your body which in a way helps in functioning well.

Stuffed Roti

You can also have stuffed roti, instead of regular rotis, as they are a good source of protein and helps your body stay full for a longer time.

Homemade Sweets

Homemade sweets are also a good option as the right amount of natural sugar (from the jaggery) helps your body function better.