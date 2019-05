In a recent interaction with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor revealed that her son Taimur Ali Khan isn’t allowed to eat at the birthday parties he attends. She has been quoted saying, “I am hyper paranoid. He (Taimur) goes to birthday parties and he is not allowed to eat outside. But that’s also wrong, but ya…” Amid her choc-a-bloc schedule the Bollywood diva doesn’t forget to plan a proper diet for her son every month. In fact, Kareena further revealed that she alternates Taimur’s meal plan every month and added that his staple meal generally includes khichdi, idli, dosa and healthy kind of home-cooked food. She has been quoted saying, “Every month I alternate it accordingly. Whatever fruits and vegetables he should be eating in the month… he quite enjoys it.”

Well, you cannot completely control what your little one eats out and more so, when he grows up. However, you can restrict some foods for sure. In fact, you need to. Junk foods like burgers, chips, fries and the likes can affect your little one’s health in more ways than one. These are more harmful for children than adults because in the formative years, the immune system is under developed and many organs don’t start functioning in full capacity. According to a study published in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, damage to the arteries occur immediately just after consuming one junk food meal. While you don’t need to hit the panic button or be paranoid as a parent, try to ensure that your little ones are choosing healthy foods instead of gorging on unhealthy fare outside. Teach them to say ‘no’ to these foods and give them healthy, yummy homemade alternatives.

REGULAR BURGERS

Burgers contain greasy items such as layers of cheese, mayonnaise and the patties used in them are often frozen and deep fried. All these can make your sweetheart fat and lead to obesity as they are high in negative calories. Moreover, they hardly have any nutrient. A study published in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine finds that once kids eat fast foods, they consume more calories and very few nutrients for the rest of the day.



Smart swap: Black bean burger

Substitute your child’s favourite regular burger with a black bean burger. It is a healthy food option for your kid. Black beans are not only a great source of protein and fibre, they also benefit kids by providing iron and folate (also known as folic acid and Vitamin B).

Make it at home

Grind soaked black beans with some onion, garlic and seasoning to make the patty. Grill the patty on a low heat instead of deep frying them Place the patty in between the buns and serve with some tomatoes, lettuce and humus (a healthier alternative to cheese or mayonnaise)

CHIPS OR FRENCH FRIES

They are deep fried, which automatically makes them unhealthy. They are high in trans-fat and salt. Trans-fats are unsaturated fatty acids, which are not considered healthy for kids and adults both. According to the American Heart Association, trans fats can increase bad cholesterol and decrease good cholesterol increasing the risk of heart diseases in adults. In kids, they will lead to fat accumulation.

Smart swap: Baked beet chips

Beetroots are rich in nutrients like potassium, an essential electrolyte that will help maintain fluid balance in your child’s body. They also contain nitrates that are known to improve energy and boost performance. Being high in fibre, beetroots will ensure better bowel movement while keeping your child full for long.

Make them at home

Pre-heat the oven at 150°C Slice some beetroots and spread them on a baking sheet Sprinkle some olive oil and salt Bake them for 30-40 minutes or until crisp

DONUTS

Fried sweets like donuts contain artificial flavours, additives and preservatives. They are also high in sugar. They may affect your little one’s oral health and behavior as well. According the US Food and Drug Administration, exposure to foods with artificial food colourings and preservatives may lead to adverse behaviour in children. Moreover, these sweets are deep fried in oils that are abnormally high in temperatures, making them all the more unhealthy.

Smart swap: Cinnamon toast

Cinnamon has anti-inflammatory properties that help in fighting infections and repairing tissue damage. Unlike donuts, it doesn’t give any sugar rush, which is known to make kids hyperactive.

Make it at home

Toast bread slices Melt butter and mix cinnamon powder and little sugar with it Apply it like a spread on the toast

HOT DOG

We know that hot dogs are your kid’s hot favourite. But their nutritional profile isn’t very healthy to say the least. They are high in calories, fat and sodium. All these are not okay for anyone in high quantities. Processed meats like hot dogs have been associated with a number of diseases like cardiac ailments and diabetes. While the chance of children falling prey to these diseases is less, they may be more vulnerable to these conditions in adulthood if their food habits are not rectified. Moreover, hot dogs contain nitrites known to increase the risk of developing cancer. According to a study published in Cancer Causes and Control, having 12 or more hot dogs every month increased the risk of cancer in kids by nine times.

Smart swap: Grilled carrot dog

Carrots are rich in minerals such as calcium, iron, potassium and copper. They also contain beta-carotene, a nutrient that helps to build a strong immunity and ensure healthy growth.

Make it at home

Boil carrots until they’re tender. Let them cool Mix garlic powder or crushed garlic cloves, salt and pepper with olive oil and a little vinegar (for tangy flavor) Dip carrots in the mixture and grill them on low heat Place the carrot between the buns and serve it with the sauce that your child loves. Humus is a good option.

CANDIES

The culprits that make candies harmful for your little one are sugar and added colours. They can lead to cavities and poor oral health as the bacteria in the mouth thrive by producing acid when they come in contact with sugar.

Smart swap: Fresh juice popsicles

Popsicles can be a great alternative to candies, especially during the summer. Fresh juice popsicles contain the nutrients of fruits that are good for your kids. Plus, they will not have any added sugar.

Make them at home

Make juice with the fruit that your kiddo loves Add the juice in your popsicle maker You can also add a few chunks of fruits for fun and nutrients Freeze it and serve

SOFT DRINKS

According to a study published in American Academy of Pediatrics, soft drinks lead to risk of dental problems because of their high sugar content. They also rob the bones off calcium, making them weak.

Smart swap: Watermelon slushie

This fruit-based drink containing watermelon helps in maintain the water levels in your child’s. If you add pomegranate juice to watermelon slushie, it will be an antioxidant-rich summer cooler that protects your child from cell damage.

Make it at home

Put seedless chunks of precut watermelon, pomegranates and ice cubes together in a blender Blend them well and store in the refrigerator Serve it chilled

CHICKEN NUGGETS

These deep-fried processed items are high in cholesterol, sodium and preservatives. All these can harm your little one’s health in more ways than one. Obesity is, however, the most common outcome.

Smart swap: Baked chicken

Baked items are considered to be much healthier than the deep-fried ones. This dish will provide protein to your child minus the extra calories of the oil. Choose olive while for greasing as it is rich in antioxidants.