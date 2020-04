If you use kalonji to temper your curries and dishes on a regular basis, you will be helping your body to fight off deadly infections. @Shutterstock

Kalonji seeds is an extraordinary spice used since the first century BC in Unani medicine. It was around this time that Unani Physician and Botanist Discoroides described Kalonji and its therapeutic use in his book. It finds mention even in the Book of Isiah in the Old Testament. We all know that the immune system fights off diseases and produce cells that kill viruses. Kalonji may be a cure for every disease because it boosts immunity. In fact, many traditional healing therapies have long used this spice in the treatment of chronic conditions like arthritis, diabetes mellitus, hypertension, heart disease and even some cancers.

You need a strong immune system to fight the current pandemic that is ravaging the world. A strong immune system will help your body fight off the COVID-19 virus effectively. So, if you use kalonji to temper your curries and dishes on a regular basis, you will be helping your body to fight off deadly infection. It is already known that Kalonji seeds can prevent the formation of stomach ulcers and that it boosts your immunity. It also protects against cognitive decline in older people.

This spice also comes with a lot more benefits. Here, let us take a look at the other health benefits of this miraculous spice.

It regulates your blood cholesterol levels

This amazing spice can induce a significant decrease in the levels of LDL cholesterol and blood triglycerides. This is significant because by doing so, it brings down your risk of hypertension and heart diseases. Peoplemwith heart disease are at more risk of complications

It brings down your risk of cancer

Kalonji has amazing anti-carcinogenic properties. It is loaded with potent antioxidants that helps your body fight against pancreatic, cervical, prostate and skin cancers. It does so by eradicating free radicals and preventing oxidative damage.

It keeps bacterial infections at bay

Kalonji seeds have amazing anti-bacterial properties. It can offer protection from a range of bacterial infections. In fact, it also works against some bacteria that have grown resistance to antibiotics.

It can suppress inflammation

This spice has potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is capable of treating various chronic inflammations. Daily consumption of kalonji seeds can keep the body healthy and suppress many inflammations.

It improves liver health

Liver is one of the most important organs of your body. It carries out various important functions that builds overall health. A handful of kalonji seeds can be effective against liver damage. It also reduces oxidative stress that can lead to severe liver diseases.

It is good for diabetics

This spice regulates blood sugar levels. A high blood sugar level can lead to many chronic conditions like kidney failure and heart disease. Therefore, you must make this a part of your daily diet.

How to use kalonji seeds in daily diet

You can temper your curries and vegetables with this spice. You can also add it to salads and soups and to your chapatti dough. This is a versatile spice that blends with almost everything. You can also dry roast it and have a little bit as a digestive after your meals.