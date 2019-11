If you go juicing for a longer time, say more than 2 to 3 days, you risk gaining back all the weight that you lost once you go back to your normal diet.

We have all heard the term juicing. It means following a juice-only diet for a given number of days. Many people resort to it as a quick fix to an unhealthy lifestyle. Some say it is a great weight loss technique. But what exactly does it mean? It basically means that you squeeze the liquid out of veggies and fruits. This process gets rid of the fibre, which is left behind as waste pulp in your juicer.

Juicing has its own benefits. It is good for quick weight loss. When you go on a juice-only diet, you severely cut down on your calorie intake. This helps you get rid of some extra kilos. But experts say that the lost weight is usually water weight and not fat. So, if you need to lose weight quickly for some special occasion, you can definitely go juicing. But health professionals do not recommend it for long-term weight loss. Juicing can also help you detox. Fruits and vegetables are packed with antioxidants. This helps in fighting free radicals.

But it has its own demerits too. It is definitely good an instant makeover. But if you go juicing for a longer time, say more than 2 to 3 days, you risk gaining back all the weight that you lost once you go back to your normal diet. It may also give you a sense of deprivation and make you overeat later. Moreover, you are depriving yourself of essential fibre, which keeps your digestive system healthy. This can adversely affect your gut microbiome. Juicing also means that your diet is not balanced, and you are missing out on the macronutrients and micronutrients, which your body needs. It may also lead to loss of muscle mass because you are not consuming any protein and slow down your metabolism.

STRIKE A BALANCE

As with all things, juicing comes with its own set of risks and benefits. If you don’t usually eat a lot of fruits and vegetable, this can get you started. But it also means that you are depriving yourself of essential nutrients that come from a well-balanced meal.

Juicing in moderation is the key here. Don’t overdo it. Stick to it for a couple of days and then go back to your regular diet. You can repeat every couple of months. This will ensure that you get the benefits without suffering from the adverse effects.

JUICES FOR A QUICK WEIGHT LOSS

As we said earlier, juicing can help you lose weight very fast. Let us take a look at a few fat burning juices.

Carrot juice

This is low in calories and packed with fibre. It keeps away the hunger pangs and increases the secretion of bile. This helps in burning away the unwanted fat.

Cucumber juice

Cucumber has a high water content and is very low in calorie. Its juice can keep you full for a longer time. You can also have it between meals without worrying about any weight gain.

Amla juice

This boosts metabolism and keeps your digestive system healthy. It also makes you more energetic. If you need to lose weight fast, add this to your diet.

Pineapple juice

This can effectively burn belly fat. It contains the enzyme bromelain. This metabolises protein and burns away ugly stomach fat. It also suppresses hunger.

Beetroot juice

This is free of fat and cholesterol and packed with nutrients. It also contains soluble and insoluble dietary fibre that ensure smooth bowel movement. All this aids in weight loss.