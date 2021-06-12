When it comes to weight-loss diets, the choices can be dizzying with so many options available to lose weight. It can become extremely difficult to decipher which method will actually work for you without causing damage to your system. One of the diets becoming increasingly popular in recent years is the juice cleanse diet. It is the trendy new detox diet that includes consuming freshly extracted vegetable and fruit juices for a short period of time. Also Read - Healthy Chapatis For Weight Loss: Switch To These Versions Of Your Everyday Roti To Shed Extra Kilos

Some argue that juicing improves nutrition absorption from fruits and vegetables, while others argue that it removes essential elements such as fibre. There's no doubt that fruits and vegetable are good for your health and may even reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases, but is drinking only juice beneficial for someone trying to lose weight? Answering all your questions about the juice cleanse diet is Ritika Samaddar, Regional Head – South Zone Dietetics, Nutrition and Dietetics, Max Healthcare and a Patron of SeekMed.

What Is Juice Cleanse Diet?

Dietician Samaddar said, "Juice cleanse diet is a type of diet that involves consuming fresh juices from fruits and vegetables. These diets are followed for a period of three to seven days. People do this either to detox their system or lose weight." For the unversed, detoxifying is the system is eliminating toxins from the system.

Since the person is only consuming fruits and vegetables, it does aid in weight loss to the extent of one-two kilos in a week, but there is nothing else. Since you are only consuming natural fruits and vegetables, it might also help to cleanse the system. While fruits and vegetables contain a lot of fibre and fluid that helps wash out and clean up your system, but it is not scientifically proven that this type of diet is good for your health.

Does It Help In Weight Loss?

This form of diet only includes fruits and vegetables, and you can have as many glasses of fruit or vegetable juices or a combination of these in the form of a smoothie. These juices contain a lot of fibre, which is important for someone to lose weight but it is extremely deficient in calories. These diets hardly contain 500-800 calories, which is extremely low for any individual to consume in a day. While it would definitely yield good results in terms of weight loss but it is not healthy. What you should be looking at is weight loss in terms of fat percentage and not in the form of muscle mass. Also, restricting your calorie intake is unsustainable in the long run and can lead to a slower metabolism.

People who follow the fruit cleanse diet might lose weight to an extent, but it can have ill effects in the long run. However, the weight they are losing is in the form of muscle loss or water per cent. There is not much of a fat per cent loss in this kind of diet. Hence, it is not recommended as a healthy way of losing weight. It can only be followed once in a while for just detoxifying the system and cleansing of the system which can be done just once in a while if somebody wishes to do that.

What Are The Side effects Of the Juice Cleanse Diet?

Drinking juice is said to provide the body with healing nutrients while also eliminating toxins and waste. Fruits and vegetables are rich in vitamins and minerals, and proponents believe that juicing extracts make them easier to digest. For someone who struggles to eat enough fruits and vegetables each day, juicing is a great way to get nutrients, but it is not recommended to rely on juices to lose weight.

Explaining the side effects of a juice cleanse diet, the expert said, “the side effects for someone who is following a fruit cleanse diet for a long time is that it may lead to extreme weakness, dizziness, constant headaches, and dehydration. Since this kind of diet only includes fruits and vegetables, you are only getting vitamins and minerals from the diet. But you are depriving your body of nutrients like protein, fat, carbohydrates or energy in the diet. So, a person might miss out on B12, iron, which you do not get from fruits and vegetables.”

Because this diet is not very sustainable, you will need to stick to it if you want to reach your goal of healthy weight reduction. She does not recommend this diet for the general public, especially without supervision. Like fasting, you can follow it once in a while to clean the system, wherein you have fruits and vegetable juices to cleanse your system. But avoid making it a lifestyle choice to lose weight.

Be Extra Careful During The Pandemic

It is a fact well-known that the Covid-19 pandemic has upended our lives in unimaginable ways, and you need to do everything you can to safeguard yourself against the deadly disease. At the moment, vaccines are available to reduce the risk, but there is no cure to eradicate the disease. Dietician Ritika emphasized that good nutrition is key to sustaining a healthy immune system.

She said, “eating healthy and a wholesome meal will not only give you the energy and meet the protein requirement of the body but also help you fight against the disease. One of the major factors that can help people fight the pandemic is a strong immunity, and a healthy and balanced diet can help with that. So, it is not a diet recommended and should not be advertised as a healthy weight loss diet, especially at times such as these.”

Lastly, you must eat a healthy, balanced diet rich in essential nutrients and exercise regularly if you are trying to lose weight. Also, consult a professional for advice and do not resort to unhealthy, fad diets.