When it comes to weight-loss diets the choices can be dizzying with so many options available to lose weight. It can become extremely difficult to decipher which method will actually work for you without causing damage to your system. One of the diets becoming increasingly popular in recent years is the juice cleanse diet. It is the trendy new detox diet that includes consuming freshly extracted vegetable and fruit juices for a short period of time. Some argue that juicing improves nutrition absorption from fruits and vegetables while others argue that it removes essential elements such as fibre. There’s no