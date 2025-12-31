Japanese Matcha Tea Health Benefits: What Happens If You Start Drinking Matcha Tea Daily For 1 Month?

Japanese Matcha Tea Health Benefits: From managing stress to supporting liver health, here is what a cup of matcha tea daily can do to your health.

Are you a fan of green tea or health elixirs? If you love that taste, then you will also like a similar tea which comes packed with tons of health benefits - Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about 'Matcha'.

This is a powdered green tea made from the Camellia sinensis, the same one used for green, black and white tea. What makes matcha different is how it grows and is processed. About 3-4 weeks before harvest, the plants are shaded from the sun. This slows their growth, boosts chlorophyll(giving matcha its bright green colour) and increases L-theanine, an amino acid that may help you feel calm without making you sleepy.

After harvest, matcha leaves are steamed, dried, and ground into fine powder. Unlike regular tea, where you only drink the steeped water, with matcha, you're consuming the entire leaf. This means you get a more concentrated boost of nutrients in every cup.

What Happens If You Start Drinking Matcha Tea Daily For 1 Month?

Matcha can be a great addition to your daily routine. Here are 7 possible health benefits it may offer:

Packed With Antioxidants

Matcha is rich in catechins, a type of plant compound that works as an antioxidant, and antioxidants support your body's natural defence system. One of the most important catechins in matcha is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which may help protect your cells from damage caused by oxidative stress and reduce inflammation in the body.

Supports Brain Function

Matcha tea contains both caffeine and L-theanine, which together may boost focus, memory and brain function. L-theanine helps create a calm, alert feeling that balances the effect of caffeine, causing drowsiness. Studies also show that matcha and green tea can improve attention and task performance

Provides Instant Energy

Matcha has about 7 g of caffeine per cup, less than coffee, but still effective. While research is limited, the mix of caffeine and L-theanine it's thought to give a smoother, more balanced energy boost. That's why Macha is a great option for those who feel uneasy after drinking coffee but still want to focus on mental clarity.

Supports Heart Health

Some research suggests that drinking green tea regularly helps lower bad cholesterol, improve blood pressure, and support artery function.

Boosts Metabolic Health

There is evidence that a combination of EGCG and caffeine in Matcha may help in reducing fat faster and slightly boost your metabolism, especially when combined with exercise; however, the effects are mild. Matcha can only boost your metabolism when you are getting proper sleep, eating healthy, and doing regular exercises.

Helps In Reducing Stress Naturally

Are you dealing with continuous stress? Try to add a cup of this health elixir to your regular diet routine to create the whole magic. L-theanine in matcha tea is known for reducing blood pressure during stressful times and is also helpful in supporting your emotional balance. However, caffeine can still trigger the feeling of anxiety in some people. If you notice this happening with Matcha, try cutting back to see if it helps.

Helps In Easing Anxiety

Studies suggested that L-theanine may help reduce anxiety symptoms, especially during high-stress situations, so if you are looking for a caffeine boost that is gentler and less likely to cause anxiety than coffee, matcha could be or good option.

