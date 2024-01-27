Japanese Matcha Latte: What Are The Health Benefits Of This Drink And How Can You Make It?

Matcha powder has become famous worldwide. Let us find out the health benefits of matcha latte.

If you have heard of the Japanese Matcha Tea and its numerous health benefits, you should also learn about matcha latte. This is no doubt a very unique beverage and with very unique health aspects. The difference between match green tea and matcha latte is that, matcha green tea is made of matcha powder and water. Whereas, match latte is made with matcha powder and steamed milk. You can get the benefits of both Japanese matcha powder and of milk. Let us learn about its health benefits.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Matcha Latte?

Benefits of matcha latte:

Match latte contains milk, caffeine and matcha powder. This gives it a very unique taste and along with it an energy boost. Moreover, it has a very delicate balance of amino acids which have calming effects and caffeine which can help you stay energetic and focused. Matcha is rich in antioxidants and catechins like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). Both of these are known for their ability to reduce oxidative stress, inflammation and chronic diseases. L-theanine in matcha tea and caffeine combination can give you an energy boost. They can help you stay alert without making you feel jittery and restless. It provides a more sustained energy boost compared to coffee due to the combination of caffeine and L-theanine, promoting alertness without jitteriness. Matcha may help with concentration, metabolism, and cardiovascular health. The chlorophyll content in matcha offers detoxifying properties, supporting the body's natural cleansing processes.