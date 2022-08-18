Janmashtami 2022: Follow These Tips To Stay Energetic If You Are Fasting

Many people observe fast on Janmashtami, which lasts a whole day. However, they often end up eating something that they should avoid after the fast. Here are some tips to avoid that.

Janmashtami is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of the god Krishna, the human incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On this day, people observe a fast throughout the day and break it after midnight, since it is believed that Shri Krishna Ji was born during the midnight hour. Fasting refers to the act of putting a hold on eating for a day or a certain time of the day. While people keep fasts to show devotion to God, it is important to keep a few things while they are fasting. It is important to take care of your health into consideration and maintain a good diet.

Tips To Stay Energetic Throughout The Day

When people observe a fast, most of them don't know what to include or avoid in their diet, which can make them feel tired or exhausted. So, here are a few tips to stay energetic throughout the day by Nutritionist Rohini Patil, MBBS and CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle.

Sabudana

Being a light snack and quick energy booster, sabudana makes an ideal option. Sabudana is a pure starchy product which is full of carbohydrates. It goes perfectly with groundnuts or curd which not only balances the taste but the carb and protein proportion too.

Makhana

Makhana is not just high in carbohydrates but also in proteins. They also contain magnesium which is required for normal metabolism, it is involved in everything from muscle function and even to the production of proteins.

Dry Fruits

Dry fruits are the optimum food choice to boost your immunity. During fasting, you can have walnuts, almonds, dates, pistachios and raisins which are full of energy. It will also keep your energy level high which will help you go throughout the day.

Proper sleep and rest

Fasting detoxifies and cleanses your body so it's necessary to take proper rest. Try to relax and not to work more, be easy on yourself.

Pre-fast Meal

Before fasting has a correct pre-fast meal. It helps the person gain strength and energy to go throughout the day without any nourishment.

Have more fluids

Drinks hydrate your body, drink more and more fluids. Drink a minimum of 5-6 litres of water. For neutralising the acids produced in the body during fasting our stoma needs water.

Choose thick curd over Makhan

Makhan is the favourite food of Krishna, and people serve Makhan to Krishna this day, but if you're fasting go for thick curd and avoid Makhan as Curd is light protein food, yogurt comes from milk which is filled with nutrients like calcium, potassium, and magnesium. Curd is lighter than milk which is light on the stomach and easier to digest.

Note: Consult a professional nutritionist to make sure that what you are eating is not taking a toll on your health.

