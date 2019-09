Other than its weight loss benefits, there are a host of other reasons why you must make these delectable fruits a part of your daily diet. © Shutterstock

With obesity assuming epidemic proportions, almost everyone is on a weight loss trip today. There are many diet plans and weight loss therapies available in the market. But, more often than not, people tend to gain back the weight they lost when they stop their diet. Also, most of these diets lead to a sense of deprivation because it restricts you from indulging in your favourite foods. Almost all of them are strict calorie-counting plans that also insist that you follow a strict exercise regime.

Usually people find it difficult to sustain these kinds of restrictive plans in the long run. But thanks to a Japanese gentleman, you may have a better option now if you really want to lose weight and keep it off permanently.

THE BREAKFAST PLAN FROM JAPAN FOR WEIGHT LOSS

A simple and sweet diet from Japan seems to be really catching on these days. Designed by Hitoshi Watanabe in his book The Morning Banana Regimen, this diet is also known by the same name as the title of his book. In Japan, it is also known as the Asa banana diet. Tired of unsuccessful attempts to lose weight, Watanabe came up with this novel idea and first tried it himself.

Surprised with the amazing results, he started giving the secret away to friends and acquaintances who were also trying to lose weight. All of them reported that they successfully lost their extra weight by following his weight loss tips. Watanabe is a traditional Chinese medicine practitioner and counsellor at the Japan Body Care Academy. His diet can energise you, regulate your blood sugar levels and also improve your metabolism.

The best thing about this diet is that you don’t have to plan your meals or restrict calories. Even exercise is optional though going for a walk is recommended. The only restriction is that you have only bananas for breakfast. But there is no limit on the quantity. And, yes, sip water throughout the day. But it should be at room temperature.

THE MORNING BANANA REGIMEN

Basically, on this diet, you just need to eat raw bananas on an empty stomach, and you are free for the rest of the day. But yes, you must give a gap of 20 minutes after consuming your first banana and also have a glass of warm water immediately after. This will boost your metabolism. If, after this stipulated time, you still feel hungry, you are allowed to have more bananas. This sweet start to your day can apparently help you shed off the excess kilos.

However, there are also a few other things to keep in mind when following this diet. You are allowed to have your normal lunch and dinner, but you must follow the 80/20 rule. It means that you must not overeat. Stop when you are about 80 per cent full. The best way to do this is to eat slowly so that the brain gets time to assess your stomach’s signal of satiety. It will stop you from overeating.

But restrict yourself to just fruits when you feel like having a snack. Your dinner should not be later than 8 pm and you need to hit your bed by latest 12 am. People with a sweet tooth need not worry because the best thing about this diet is that you can even treat yourself to a sweet dessert after lunch. But you must avoid alcohol strictly and keep away from dairy products.

WHY BANANAS?

Bananas are packed with starch, fibre and potassium. It increases satiety and keeps you full for a longer period of time. This will reduce your food cravings and prevent you from eating in between meals.

Watanabe’s logic is that bananas go straight to the large intestine without dissolving in the small intestine. There it starts to ferment, and the bacteria present in the gut turn it into short chain fatty acids. This rejuvenates the gastrointestinal tract and stimulates the cells, thereby promoting overall health.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF BANANAS

Bananas are packed with many essential nutrients that your body needs to function properly. Other than its weight loss benefits, there are a host of other reasons why you must make these delectable fruits a part of your daily diet. They are a rich source of potassium, fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Though, they are high in carbs, a low calorie content makes up for it. Let us take a look at some of the health benefits of bananas.

It is good for diabetes

Bananas contain pectin and resistant starch that are known to lower blood sugar levels. It also controls food cravings by slowing down your digestion. This fruit, if eaten in its unripe or half ripe for, ranks low to medium on the glycaemic index (GI). But over-ripe bananas may cause a blood sugar spike and diabetics should avoid it.

It improves digestion

It is a good source of fibre, which is essential for digestive health. The resistant starch in bananas goes directly to the large intestine where good bacteria feeds on it. Regular consumption of this fruit may also bring down your risk of colon cancer.

It is good for your heart

Potassium is an essential mineral for good heart health. It also keeps your blood pressure under control. One banana contains also 9 per cent of your daily requirement of potassium. This fruit is also a good source of magnesium, which is also needed to maintain heart health.

It boosts kidney health

Potassium in bananas control blood pressure and thereby improve kidney function. It regulates the regulates the flow of essential nutrients and waste in and out of the cells in your body. This fruit has a low sodium content and can prevent the formation of kidney stones.

A WORD OF CAUTION

If you are a heart patient and on beta-blockers or any medication, consult your doctor before reaching for this fruit. Beta-blockers can cause a spike of potassium in the blood. This may have an adverse effect on the kidneys. If you are also a kidney patient, your kidneys may not be able to get rid of this excess potassium. At times, this can be fatal.