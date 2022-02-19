Is Your Coffee Safe For Consumption? Try This Simple Test To Know If Your Coffee Is Pure or Fake

Is Your Coffee Safe For Consumption? Try This Simple Test To Know If Your Coffee Is Pure or Fake

Taking to Instagram, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a post explaining how to check the purity of your coffee. Watch is here.

Are you a big-time coffee lover and doesn't really get the right kick to start your morning without that one cup of caffeinated hot or cold beverage? Coffee is one of the ultimate energisers for many of us, especially those who are early birds and loves to start their day as the sun rises. Be it with milk, sugar, or just an espresso shot, everyone will agree that coffee is simply divine in all its forms. But, what if we tell you that the coffee you are drinking can be adultered? Yes, you heard it right, we are talking about fake coffee which may trick you to believe that you are drinking the right beverage.

Coffee or Chicory: What Are You Drinking?

Your coffee could be mixed with chicory powder, which has exactly a coffee-like flavour and doesn't really give anyone the scope to understand to realise that it is not coffee but something else. What is chicory? It is a dandelion-like blooming plant, which has a stiff, hairy stem and light purple flowers. These flowers when converted into powder tastes exactly like regular and to be precise regular coffee. This has an earthy and nutty flavour.

According to the studies, chicory powder has been used since ancient times for consumption. Some of the benefits of chicory powder include:

Helps in aiding bowel movement (good for your gut health). Excellent for weight loss. Improves in controlling blood sugar levels. Packed with the prebiotic fiber inulin.

However, it is still not coffee, right? So how to understand or figure out if your coffee is adultered with chicory powder or not? Taking to Instagram, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a video in which it has shown the right way to figure out if your coffee is adultered on not.

The Simple Test You Can Do

According to FSSAI, take this simple at-home test to know if your coffee is fake or real. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Take a clear glass and fill it with water. Now add a teaspoon of coffee powder to the glass. The unadulterated coffee would float on the surface and slowly get dissolved with the water. The adulterated coffee will float on the water's surface with a faster dissolution.