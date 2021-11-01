Is Vegetarian Diet Healthier? Here's How You Should Plan Your Meals

Eating plant-forward diets, which comprise primarily vegetarian meals and adopting an integrated approach to wellness, are some of the other trends that will dominate in 2023.

Read on to know why switching to a vegetarian diet could be one of the most beneficial changes in your life and how you should plan your meals appropriately.

Are vegetarians healthier or non-vegetarians? This has been a topic of heated debates between friends, strangers and scientific communities. There still is a blurred line dividing the benefits of each food category, but on a broader perspective, a vegetarian diet is considered a more nutritious, eco-friendly, toxin-free, life-prolonging and economical option. Plant-based eating is recognized as not only nutritionally sufficient but also as a way to reduce the risk for many chronic illnesses. According to the American Dietetic Association, "appropriately planned vegetarian diets, including total vegetarian or vegan diets, are healthful, nutritionally adequate, and may provide health benefits in the prevention and treatment of certain diseases."

If you are considering a vegetarian diet, you will want to consider what type of vegetarian you want to be. Once you have decided what food items to avoid, you also have to come up with a plan, to ensure, that you are able to get all the nutrients your body needs.

Types Of Vegetarian Diets

Lacto-Ovo vegetarians: Do not eat meat, poultry or fish, but do eat eggs and dairy products

Lacto vegetarians: Eat no meat, poultry, fish or eggs, but do consume dairy products

Ovo vegetarians: Eat no meat, poultry, fish or dairy products, but do eat eggs

Partial vegetarians: Avoid meat but may eat fish (pesco-vegetarian, pescatarian) or poultry (pollo-vegetarian)

Benefits Of Being A Vegetarian

Here are the 10 benefits of being vegetarian:

TRENDING NOW

Lower Risk Of Cardiac Arrest

There's some evidence that vegetarians have a lower risk for cardiac events (such as a heart attack) and death from cardiac causes. In one of the largest studies a combined analysis of data from five prospective studies involving more than 76,000 participants revealed that vegetarians were, on average, 25% less likely to die of heart disease. For heart protection, it's best to choose high-fibre whole grains and legumes, which are digested slowly and have a low glycemic index that is, they help keep blood sugar levels steady. Soluble fibre also helps reduce cholesterol levels and the overall risk of a heart attack.

Reduces The Risk Of Developing Cancer

Hundreds of studies suggest that eating lots of fruits and vegetables can reduce the risk of developing certain cancers, and there's evidence that vegetarians have a lower incidence of cancer than non-vegetarians do. Being vegetarian may make it easier to get in the daily recommended five servings. If you stop eating red meat (whether or not you become a vegetarian), you'll eliminate a risk factor for colon cancer. Vegetarians usually have lower levels of potentially carcinogenic substances in their colons.

Promotes Bone Health

Osteoporosis rates are lower in countries where people eat mostly vegetarian diets. Animal products may actually force calcium out of the body, creating bone loss and osteoporosis. In one study, people who followed a Lacto-Ovo vegetarian diet for 20 years or more had only 18 per cent less bone mineral by the time they reached age 80. Omnivores, or meat-eaters, in this study, had 35 per cent less bone mineral at the same age.

You may like to read

Improves Metabolism

Vegetarian food is easy to digest and it keeps the metabolism of an individual in a good state. Also, the resting metabolism rate or RMR in people with a vegetarian diet is higher. You must know that RMR has a direct relation with the metabolism of an individual that means the higher the RMR, the more speedily it burns fats and vice-versa.

Prevents Type 2 Diabetes

Research suggests that a predominantly plant-based diet can reduce the risk for type 2 diabetes. In studies of Seventh-day Adventists, vegetarians' risk of developing diabetes was half that of non-vegetarians, even after taking BMI into account. The Harvard-based Women's Health Study found a similar correlation between eating red meat (especially processed meats, such as bacon and hot dogs) and diabetes risk, after adjusting for BMI, total calorie intake, and exercise.

It Is Economical

Following a vegetarian diet can save you a good amount of money. Non-vegetarian food is no doubt more expensive when compared to vegetarian food. Becoming a vegetarian has become more appealing and accessible, thanks to the year-round availability of fresh produce, more vegetarian dining options, and the growing culinary influence of cultures with largely plant-based diets.

High Fibre Content

Fruits and Vegetables also contain high fibre content, which is necessary for proper digestion. It helps improve body metabolism and helps in the fast elimination of toxins and other chemicals from the body. Vegetarian food items are usually water-based, which helps in maintaining the required liquids in the body.

Lower Blood Pressure

Studies have shown that vegetarians have a lower blood pressure than their meat-eating counterparts. Plant foods tend to be lower in fat, sodium, and cholesterol, which can have a positive effect on your blood pressure. Fruits and vegetables also have good concentrations of potassium, which helps to lower blood pressure.

Increases Lifespan

For some people, eating vegetarian is a way to be healthier or to avoid hormones used in animal foods. Though there are many factors that would attribute to an increased lifetime and adopting a vegetarian diet is one factor you can follow. The more you eat fruits or vegetables, the lesser is the toxin and chemical build up in your body, thus facilitating more healthy years and a longer lifespan.

Can Reduce Depression

According to researches, a vegetarian may be happier than a non-vegetarian counterpart. It was also discovered that a vegan had lower scores on depression tests and mood profiles when compared to meat or fish-eaters. Moreover, there is an element of freshness to most vegetarian foods, especially when it comes to organic produce. So, it helps in cleansing the mind and keeping the thoughts positive.

Conclusion

If you're looking to eat more fruits and vegetables and potentially improve your health, a vegetarian diet may be worth trying. Though a vegetarian diet is safe for most people, it is recommended that you consult your doctor before making any major changes.

"Appropriately planned" is the operative term. Unless you follow recommended guidelines on nutrition, fat consumption, and weight control, becoming a vegetarian won't necessarily be good for you. A diet of soda, cheese pizza, and candy, after all, is technically "vegetarian."

For health, it's important to make sure that you eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. It's also vital to replace saturated and trans fats with good fats, such as those found in nuts, olive oil, and canola oil. And always keep in mind that if you eat too many calories, even from nutritious, low-fat, plant-based foods, you will gain weight. So, it's also important to practice portion control, read food labels, and engage in regular physical activity.

Vegetarian food has many more benefits than discussed above, but we are not condemning non-vegetarians. Vegetarian food has its own benefits, and non-vegetarian food has its own.

Eat well, Eat right, Stay healthy!

(The article is contributed by Humrahi Jain, Director, and Founder, Beziva)

RECOMMENDED STORIES