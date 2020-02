If you are on a weight loss diet, avoiding soybean oil would be good for you. © Shutterstock

Soybeans, a type of legume native to Asia, is a controversial food item. Researchers have different opinions and findings regarding its pros and cons. While some claim that it’s a superfood food, others disagree saying it could be bad for your health.

There are studies which say a certain component of the legume can help relieve menopause symptoms. That same component can cause infertility – say other studies. Scientists are yet to come to a common conclusion. Below are some of the negative health effects of the legume – as per research.

Contain Carcinogens

Researchers revealed that genetically engineered soybeans accumulate and absorb high levels of glyphosate- which is classified as “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Lab studies have glyphosate with serious negative health effects, including causing miscarriages and abnormal foetal development.

Chronic Inflammation

If you are on a weight loss diet, avoiding soybean oil would be good for you. Soybean oil has high concentration of omega-6 fatty acids – a known factor for inflammation, fat storing, and weight gain.

Itchy Throat

A study conducted in Japan found that about some patients with birch pollen allergies exhibited sensitivity like abdominal burning sensation and itchy throat to soy milk. Researchers speculate soy milk’s proteins may be responsible to the symptoms.

Mineral Deficiencies

Soybeans also contain a high concentration of phytic acid. This anti-nutrient limits the absorption of minerals like iron, calcium, magnesium, and zinc in the body. Deficiency of zinc can induce anxious behaviour and depression.

Gastric distress

Besides lean protein, soy contain high concentration of trypsin and protease inhibitors—enzymes that makes the digestion of protein difficult. This in turn can cause gastric distress. If taken in excess, soy can lead to deficiency in amino acid uptake. Soaking and cooking can help destroy these anti-nutrients.

Farting

Soy is rich in fibre and oligosaccharides, that help feed our healthy gut bacteria. However, they are also known to cause flatulence and bloating.

We don’t suggest removing soy altogether from your diet as there are also many benefits of eating this controversial food. Among others, it is known to lower cholesterol, prevent heart disease and breast cancer. Just avoid eating it in excess.